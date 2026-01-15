Why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split explained

Here's why Love Island's Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki split up. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Why did Love Island's Lochan Nowacki and Whitney Adebayo split? As Whitney enters Love Island All Stars, here's why they called it quits.

Former Love Island power couple Lochan Nowacki and Whitney Adebayo, who met on the show in 2023, officially ended their relationship in 2025.

Split rumours had started long before their break up was announced but it was eventually confirmed by Whitney that they ended things in early April 2025.

During their Love Island stint, they met on week five when Lochan arrived during Casa Amor. Whitney's fate was changed when she met Lochan and the pair went on to be that year's runners-up behind winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root.

After almost two years together, their split was a huge shock to fans, but why did they split? Now that Whitney's in the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa, here's what happened.

Whitney and Lochan met on Love Island in 2023. Picture: Getty

Why did Love Island's Whitney and Lochan split?

Whitney confirmed that Lochan was the one who ended things in a TikTok addressing the split. She appeared to suggest in the video that Lochan had fallen out of love with her and called it off.

She said in a voice over on her TikTok: "This year, April 4th, felt like a cruel reminder of winter's chill. It was the day he chose to stop choosing us, the day he chose to stop choosing me. And just like that, I found myself alone."

In a TikTok posted three days prior, Whitney had lip synced to the lyrics 'what does she have on me' which sparked speculation that Lochan had cheated on her. However she has denied this as she added: "I wish I could tell you there was someone else, something that would make it easier to understand.

"Maybe it was just one of those heartbreaking moments of ‘right person, wrong time’. I’m strong, but for the first time in a long time I can admit that I’m broken. I thought I had everything figured out, the future seemed so certain."

Lochan hasn't commented on the split in the same way, but they both shared similar statements on their Instagram stories announcing their split.

Lochan's read: "Unfortunately Whitney and I's relationship has come to an end. Thank you for all the love and support you've shown us through our journey, we're forever grateful. L [red heart]."

Two days before announcing the split, Lochan shared a cryptic Instagram caption that said his life had been a "whirlwind of emotions lately".

Whitney and Lochan announce their split. Picture: Instagram

Following the split announcement, Whitney alleged that Lochan had made racist remarks towards her in their relationship - something that he denies.

In August 2025, Lochan revealed that he was set to take legal action against Whitney for defamatory comments. However, after this all went public it appeared they settled the matter quietly as the case never made it's way to court.

Whitney has only given one comment about the legal battle ahead of her Love Island All Stars stint, telling the tabloids plainly: "There was no court case."

