Scott van-der-Sluis reveals real reason he's been on Love Island so many times

Love Island's Scott has revealed why he's been on the show so many times. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Love Island All Stars saw Scott van-der-Sluis appear on the show for the fourth time - here's exactly why.

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Scott van-der-Sluis arrived as bombshell number one on Love Island All Stars 2026, coming in and instantly causing a feud with Sean Stone while stealing Leanne Amaning off him.

With his intentions and behaviour often being questioned through his time on All Stars, Scott constantly faced scrutiny for just how many times he's appeared on the hit dating show. Many of this year's cast questioned how genuine he was and whether he was a game player because of it.

With this year marking his fourth appearance, the former footballer has also been on Love Island season 10 (2023), Love Island Games and Love Island USA.

Now, three weeks since leaving the villa, Scott has made it clear why he's appeared on Love Island so many times. And it has nothing to do with finding true love.

Scott van-der-Sluis met partner Leanne Amaning on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: Scott van-der-Sluis/Instagram

Talking to Joe Bagg on the Not My Bagg podcast, he said: "The American shows, you go over there, there are big fees involved, you feel like you’re playing a role.

"So this time [All Stars] coming in, especially those first two weeks, I don't know anything other than saying my opinion at every stage. You're in such an American mindset for it."

In the UK, the All Stars contestants are paid around £3,000 a week for their time in the villa with the prize pot being £50,000.

The fees in America are unknown but their prize funds are much larger. For example, Lucinda Strafford won a split of £190,000 when she appeared on Love Island Games and the normal show also has a winner's fee of £75,000.

Scott added: "It's not normal to do four shows, but when there’s that much money involved anyone is going to do it."

Love Island's Scott & Leanne react to their best (and worst) moments

Scott left Love Island All Stars 2026 in a serious couple this time around as he reveals plans to make his relationship with Leanne official.

After spending six weeks together in the villa, he wanted to make sure their relationship could work on the outside before committing to girlfriend and boyfriend status.

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