Reason why Love Island's Harrison quit the show revealed

18 July 2025, 16:21 | Updated: 18 July 2025, 16:38

Real reason Love Island's Harrison quit the show
Real reason Love Island's Harrison quit the show. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's the real reason Harrison left the villa amid Lauren and Toni controversy.

It's been reported that Love Island's Harrison Solomon left the villa on Thursday night, but why?

Harrison's departure from the show comes after days of turmoil between him, Toni Laites and Lauren Wood as he struggled to decide which one of them he liked the most.

After sleeping with Lauren twice before dumping her for Toni only to reveal that he "misses" Lauren again, Toni finally stepped her foot down and told him: "The way that you've acted has turned me off you. You're not someone that I would want to introduce to my family or my friends."

The timeline suggests Harrison left sometime after the game of 'Couple of Sorts', where the cast had to decide which couple should place first, second and third after a number of questions were put to the public.

But the First Look for Friday night's episode gives a better indicator as to the real reason for Harrison's exit, and it might have everything to do with bombshell Angel Swift's arrival.

Lauren tells Harrison “I feel like everything has been a lie,” after recoupling
Lauren tells Harrison “I feel like everything has been a lie,” after recoupling. Picture: ITV

Why did Harrison leave Love Island?

At the time of writing, all that has been revealed about Harrison's exit is that after a few "momentous" days he's decided to leave the villa.

"It's been a momentous few days for Harrison and ultimately he has decided to quit. Everyone was so shocked and people were crying and hugging him," a tabloid source revealed.

However, Love Island's First Look has teased a savage dumping after three of the boys put themselves forward for brand new bombshell Angel.

Ty Isherwood, Cach Mercer and Boris Vidovic put themselves forward which might have put their partners at risk of being dumped. This means Lauren, Emma Munro and Billykiss Azeez could be vulnerable, but right now this is pure speculation.

Bombshell Angel arrives in the villa
Bombshell Angel arrives in the villa. Picture: ITV

With this in mind if Lauren is dumped from the villa, maybe Harrison left with her due to his feelings towards her.

In the latest episode, Toni made it clear that a future between her and Harrison was over as she stated: "The way that you've acted has turned me off you. You're not someone that I would want to introduce to my family or my friends.

"Your morals and ethics don't align with mine. I would never want you to represent me in a relationship. And I would hope any other woman would think the exact same thing because you treat people like sh--."

We'll update this page as soon as Harrison reveals his reason for leaving.

