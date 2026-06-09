Love Island producers reveal exactly why they don't air this important part of the day

Love Island producers have revealed why they don't air this one particular scene. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Ever wondered why you never see the Love Island cast eating meals? ITV2 producer reveals exactly why.

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Love Island 2026 brings us all the drama every single night on ITV2, giving us the most important highlights from the past 24 hours in the villa.

And while viewers know the contestants stay in the famous Love Island pad for the entire time they're there, there's always been a big question mark over why we never see them eating a meal.

We see them shower, chat each other up, sneak off to the Hideaway and much more, but ITV2 producers always seem to skip the part the cast sit down and tuck into their food. And there's a very unexpected reason why.

For many of us, we assume meal times is a nice relaxing moment where islanders, such as Aidan, Kavan, Ellie and Angelista, would sit down, reflect on their day and of course, spill some gossip. However, it seems to be quite the opposite.

Love Island meal times have famously been missing from the highlight shows for years. Picture: ITV2

A Love Island producer has said: "Everyone always asks for lunch to be filmed and dinner to be filmed. Is that something you guys want? Can I just say we’ve tried it and the chat is sh*t. Like, there’s no chat because you’re literally eating."

He went on to add while the eating scenes never make it to the final edit, they do still film them jut incase.

"I think the idea of it is brilliant and I think we’ll continue to film it and if the chat is good, we’ll show it," the producer explained.

"But quite often people are just really enjoying eating, so it’s really hard. But we will try. Last series, we tried loads."

Love Island producer admit they still film eating scenes but they're not fun enough to make the edit. Picture: ITV2

The Love Island cast may not have been filmed enjoying their lunches and dinner but we have been seeing way more breakfast dates happening in the past series.

It may not make for good TV but it does help win those all-important relationship points.

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