Frontrunners for Maya Jama's Love Island hosting gig revealed

ITV insider reveals frontrunners in discussions to become the new Love Island host. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is replacing Maya Jama? ITV insider reveals frontrunners in discussions to become the next Love Island host.

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On Sunday night (Nov 8) Maya Jama revealed that just before her three year anniversary as Love Island's host, she has stepped away from the role.

In a long Instagram caption she said: "What an incredible era and what an unforgettable time I’ve had, it’s been far too much fun to put into words or a video..but as all good things must come to an end, it’s my time to step down as the host of my beloved Love Island."

Since her first series of Love Island, Maya has catapulted into fame, from her appearance in Guy Ritchie's The Gentleman to her recent stint on Celebrity Traitors. So the move wasn't a huge shock but it has left people wondering who's set to step into her shoes, especially as the next series of Love Island All Stars is just months away.

Read more: Love Island star welcomes first child eight years after appearing on the show

Maya Jama has stepped down as the host of Love Island. Picture: Lia Toby/Getty

Who is replacing Maya Jama as Love Island host?

It's now been revealed that ITV and Love Island's production company, Lifted, pulled out all the stops in order to try and persuade Maya to stay with them move the upcoming All Stars series back to later in the month of January to try and align with Maya's schedule.

However, even with the show's start date pushed back Maya still couldn't make it work and now there is a desperate scramble to sign someone ahead of the next series.

Fans of the show has thrown own names like Maura Higgins, Olivia Attwood, Joe Baggs and GK Barry. Here's what an insider told The Sun: "Execs went to great lengths to try and keep Maya, including pushing the show back in January. Instead of the second week it will now air much later in the month.

"That also means it won’t clash with The Traitors, so was seen as a win win if it helped to keep Maya. It will be a quick turnaround but the role has proven to be a career gamechanger."

Olivia Attwood is a favourite to replace Maya Jama as the host of Love Island. Picture: Karwai Tang/Getty

They added: "The feeling is the role is still best suited to a glam girl over a male but that’s up for discussion. Olivia is an obvious frontrunner as she has such a close relationship with the production firm, Lifted, and even attended a big bosses’ wedding. But no decisions have been made nor formal talks undertaken."

While Love Island alum Maura seems like a perfect fit too, she is reportedly very busy with her ever expanding career in the US so is believed to be unlikely to take on the role.

According to The Sun, Maura is already booked to host the US version of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! and also Disney’s reboot of Blind Date.

Who do you think is the perfect fit for Love Island's host? Let us know in the comments on socials.

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