Love Island fans 'work out' who George and Yasmin dumped from the villa

Love Island fans think they've worked out who George and Yasmin dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Who left Love Island? Viewers have predicted who bombshells George Knight and Yasmin Hadlow dumped from the villa in shock twist.

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The first big twist of Love Island series 13 is upon us... bombshells George Knight and Yasmin Hadlow were given 24 hours to each chose an Islander to dump from the villa.

They'd managed to keep the twist a secret from the other Islanders, but gathered around the fire pit their big secret was exposed to the rest of the cast.

The second episode of Love Island ended on a cliffhanger with fans left wondering which two Islanders the bombshells chose to dump. However, some eagle-eyed fans think they've worked out who the pair sent packing.

Love Island bombshells Yasmin and George have to decide two people to dump from the villa. Picture: ITV

George had started hinting at who he might chose, while Yasmin remained clueless about who she wanted to send home.

The 28-year-old footballer mentioned that Ope Sowande was already rubbing him up the wrong way, saying: "It’s early days but I know that there’s people that are winding me up... Winding me up might be the wrong words but just that they’re trying too hard."

He added: "It’s got me cringing a little bit, Ope, his energy." George also mentioned Sam Workman's name, saying that he doesn't get involved in group discussion much.

Sam is also coupled up with Robyn Langton, who George has been getting on well with, so it would make sense for him to get rid of the competition.

George has been getting to know Robyn on Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV

Predicting that Sam and Angelista Gunda are going to get dumped, one fan wrote on X: "Sam and Angelista already going. There goes ITV’s diversity for this year’s season #LoveIsland"

Another thinks that Samraj Toor is going to be dumped by George, they said on X: "when samraj gets dumped tonight and jasraj ends before it even began #LoveIslandUK"

People have been loving the chemistry between Samraj and Jasmine Müller despite Jasmine being coupled up with Lorenzo Alessi.

And someone else thinks Jasmine could be leaving, as they wrote: "Never mind I think Jasmine is getting dumped 🫩 #loveisland"

Someone else thinks Sean Fitzgerald could be getting dumped, they said: "Looks like Fitzy is on the chopping block. #LoveIslandUK"

So, it looks like there is a lot of division between viewers - who do you think Yasmin and George will chose?

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