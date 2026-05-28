Love Island’s Whitney and Yamen break silence on split rumours in new post

Love Island’s Whitney and Yamen break silence on split rumours in new post. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Love Island All Stars couple Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders have addressed split rumours in a new Instagram post after leaving the villa earlier this year.

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Power couple Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders have confirmed they're still together and going strong after split rumours plagued the Love Island All Stars couple.

Since leaving the villa earlier this year, the Love Island curse has struck Samie Elishi and Ciaran Davies, as well as Millie Court and Zac Woodworth. So when rumours circulated online that Whitney and Yamen had called time on their long distance relationship, fans were worried.

However, it seems like we have nothing to worry about, as Whitney has flown to Los Angeles to be with Yamen and has been posting all about it on social media.

Whitney and Yamen came fifth place in the All Stars final. Picture: ITV

Taking to Instagram, Whitney posted a series of loved-up pictures with boyfriend Yamen. She captioned it: "still my favorite type of drama." Yamen commented: "Still here"

Fans immediately flooded the post with support. One commented: "I’m screaming, wow wow wow" Someone else wrote: "Back like we never left!!!"

Many Love Island stars even showed love for the pair. Helena Ford wrote, "I’m obsessed", while close friend Millie commented: "Okurrrrr"

One possible reason for their recent silence is that Yamen filmed Netflix’s dating show Perfect Match in November 2025, before his All Stars appearance, and the show is currently airing. Therefore, he could've been contractually restricted from publicly posting about his relationship with Whitney.

During ongoing speculation about her relationship status, Whitney has been a supportive friend to Millie, who recently split from boyfriend Zac.

On Millie's Snapchat, she recently shared the news that the pair were parting ways but would "remain friends". She suggested the distance made the future uncertain for them, as Zac is from Arizona in the United States and Millie resides in Essex, UK.

Zac posted a similar statement, sharing the same sentiment as Millie. He described the challenges of long distance as “difficult to navigate” and wished her the best.

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