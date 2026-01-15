Love Island All Stars' Whitney Adebayo's age, Lochan Nowacki split and what series she’s from

Whitney Adebayo is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Whitney Adebayo is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the islander including her age and what happened on her series.

After her shock split from Lochan Nowacki last year, Whitney Adebayo is back to try and find love again on Love Island All Stars 2026.

Whitney has admitted she had a pretty good run during her last Love Island journey, where she came second with Lochan, but she has said after the last year she's ready for a "fresh start" - and where better than a South African villa?

While she promises to stay true to her usual self, she has said she's worked on her "delivery". She told ITV ahead of her All Stars stint: "I hope that [the audience will] see that I’ve worked on my delivery. When people ask for my advice, I ask ‘Do you want the baddie or lady response?’

"Similar to, ‘Do you want me to listen or do you want my advice?’ Basically do you want to hear what I actually think, or nicer? Giving them the option rather than speaking so freely."

So while we witness Whitney's second Love Island journey, here's everything you need to know about her.

Whitney is on Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Whitney Adebayo?

The Love Island star is 28 years old. When Whitney first appeared on Love Island in 2023, she was 25.

Where is Love Island's Whitney Adebayo from?

Whitney is a London babe, having been born and raised in the capital city. She's also proudly of Nigerian descent.

What season of Love Island was Whitney Adebayo on before All Stars?

Whitney was first on Love Island season 10 in 2023. She arrived as a bombshell the show and coupled up with Mehdi Edno.

However, by day 14 she was in a couple with Lochan and they made it all the way to the final together. They came second, as the runner's up to that year's winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding.

Whitney on Love Island in 2023. Picture: ITV

What happened between Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki?

After two years together, following meeting on Love Island, Whitney and Lochan split in April 2025.

When their split was first revealed, Whitney shared a TikTok revealing that Lochan had been the one to end things and implied that he had just fallen out of love with her.

She said in a voice over on her TikTok: "This year, April 4th, felt like a cruel reminder of winter's chill. It was the day he chose to stop choosing us, the day he chose to stop choosing me. And just like that, I found myself alone."

Since then, things between Lochan and Whitney escalated when Whitney alleged Lochan had made racist comments to her. Lochan vehemently denied the claims and said he was going to be taking Whitney to court for defamation.

The pair managed to settle the issue quietly before it escalated to legal action.

Whitney and Lochan met on Love Island in 2023. Picture: Getty

What is Love Island All Stars' Whitney's Instagram?

Find Whitney on Instagram here: whitneyadebayo

