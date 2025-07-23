Where Love Island's Meg Moore is from revealed as fans are left baffled by her accent

Love Island's Meg Moore accent has come under criticism. . Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

From Irish Megan Forte Clarke, to American Toni Laites, the islanders in the villa have a range of accents - however it's Meg Moore's accent that is the most confusing to fans.

From arguments with Andrada Pop (or an-DRAH-dah to Meg), to tears about her now-boyfriend Dejon Noel-Williams, OG Love Island star Meg Moore has had quite the journey in the villa - and now fans can't get over her accent.

While the 25 year old enjoys her time in the villa, on the outside her accent has caused uproar with fans, specifically her pronunciation of words, for example 'genuinely' being pronounced as 'generally'.

So here's everything we know about Meg, from where she's from to her accent explained.

OG islander Meg accent has caused an uproar with fans. Picture: YouTube

Where is Love Island's Meg Moore from?

Before heading to the villa of love, Megan could be found living in Southampton, which is a port city on England’s south coast in the county of Hampshire.

What is Meg Moore's accent?

The Southampton accent is often described as a blend of West Country and London influences - so it would seem Meg's accent fits the southeast/southern English tone.

But many people believe Meg may be dialling up particular vocal habits, by elongating vowels or stylising phrases, which is why it's stood out amongst fans.

Meg's accent came out particularly strong during her date with Dejon. Picture: ITV

One fan commented on Reddit: "I usually adore all English accents, but something about how Meg speaks really rubs me the wrong way at times."

Whilst another fan referred her to former Love Island star Jess Harding, saying: "She reminds me a little of Jess Harding, in the way she speaks."

A TikTok impressionist, even took the time to film a one minute video of Meg's favourite quotes and phrases in her accent - which fans are loving.

One fan took to the comments to say: "This is scary how good it is 😂😂"

And another penned: "Spot on lol. Glad you included her mispronunciation of 'Andrada' 💀."

