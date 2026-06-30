How long does Casa Amor last on Love Island?

30 June 2026, 21:10

Casa Amor is a highlight of Love Island for viewers
Casa Amor is a highlight of Love Island for viewers. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

When does Love Island's Casa Amor end? Here's everything you need to know about when the girls and boys reunite in the main villa for the ultimate love show down.

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Love Island's Casa Amor episodes haven't disappointed ITV2 viewers as they've watched the new boys and girls head into the villa in a challenge to turn heads and couple up.

And the only thing more exciting than Casa Amor itself is the awkward and tense recoupling when the main villa and the new one join together as one again.

It's a moment when the original Love Island cast must choose to either stick with their original couple or twist and bring someone new into the villa, leaving their old partner potentially single and vulnerable.

So after the 12 new bombshells dropped in on Sunday night's episode - exactly how long does Casa Amor last?

The Casa Amor girls were set a secret challenge on Love Island
The Casa Amor girls were set a secret challenge on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

When does Love Island's Casa Amor end?

Sunday 28th June saw the return of the epic Casa Amor to Love Island 2026 where the boys officially vacated the main villa to head over to their lads' holiday.

However, viewers are now turning their attention to the end of Casa Amor as they're keen to see which couples can survive the ultimate test.

As of yet, ITV has not confirmed when Casa Amor finishes. However, judging by recent years, this part of Love Island typically lasts around four to five episodes.

With this time scale in mind, we could see the contestants reunite in the main villa as early as July 1st.

So far, relationships have been truly tested as the likes of Kavan, Fitzy, Simba and Lorenzo have all been very busy exploring the new female bombshells.

Maya Jama will return to the Love Island villa to reunite the couples at the end of Casa Amor
Maya Jama will return to the Love Island villa to reunite the couples at the end of Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

The girls have been very good and remained mostly loyal to their partners, however, a secret challenge from the Casa Amor bombshells may just change all of that.

They were tasked with taking sneaky selfies which revealed exactly how their boys were behaving in Casa Amor. Cue drama.

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