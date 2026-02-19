Love Island fans resurface what Sophie said about Belle after major cliffhanger

Samie was asked if she was going to tell the truth about what Sophie said about Belle. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island All Stars fans have resurfaced what Sophie Piper said about Belle Hassan in her video call with Samie Elishi.

What started out as a sophisticated steak frites dinner, descended into chaos as the remaining seven couples of Love Island All Stars had their questions answered by the public.

With juicy questions like 'will Scott be in Belle's DMs after a week' being answered, tensions were high around the table. This was only made worse when Maya Jama joined the Islanders to reveal that the viewers had also asked questions for them to answer.

The first question was: "Will Samie tell the truth about what Sophie said about Belle on the video call?"

Lucinda and Sean shocked by the public's answers to their question. Picture: ITV

A few days prior, the girls had been given video calls from home while the boys were sent out to play a game of footie.

During the calls, Samie Elishi was treated to a chat with former Islander and friend Sophie Piper, and a brief cameo from her boyfriend Joshua Ritchie.

In their chat, Sophie had said to Samie: "I feel like now, your drama is not Belle's drama and you need to stay out of that. Like Lucinda she has done a lot in there but at the same time, the past few days what she's said is right.

"And what Belle has done is actually worse in comparison to what Lucinda ever done."

Samie during her video call with Sophie. Picture: ITV

What Sophie was referring to is how Lucinda Strafford called Belle out for entertaining romantic feelings for Scott van-der-Sluis despite being a close friend to Leanne Amaning who had been with Scott for most of the series.

Lucinda accused Belle of being a hypocrite since she had been so upset that Lucinda had explored her feelings for Sean Stone while he was in a couple with Belle. Because Leanne and Belle had a friendship, Lucinda argued what she was doing was worse, with Sophie has agreed with.

When Samie first came away from the call, she was pretty vague on what Sophie had told her and just said that she'd said: "My drama is done now."

But it looks like Belle is going to be confronted with exactly what was said about her in tonight's episode (Feb 19). Ahead of tonight's episode, fans have been resurfacing the clips.

This is what Sophie said about Belle for those who are not aware and she was right about every single thing #loveislandallstars #loveisland pic.twitter.com/IHFA4sLmc5 — peach:) (@swe_etlove) February 18, 2026

Caught up with love island & that Sammie question from the public is A1 . I even need to go back & rewatch what Sophie said so there’s no lies!! #LoveIslandAllStars — Emilia (@emilia_tambz) February 19, 2026

Sophie telling Samie to stay out of Belle’s drama and telling her what Belle did IS worse than what Lucinda did. Thank you, Sophie, a REAL friend #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars — ↃC💘 (@CHXN3L) February 15, 2026

