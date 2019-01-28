Wes Nelson 'Terrified' Megan Barton Hanson Will Confront Vanessa Backstage At Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice's Wes Nelson may be single after his split from Megan Barton Hanson but is reportedly living in fear his ex will confront his skating partner, Vanessa Bauer.

Wes Nelson is said to be 'terrified' that his now ex-girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson will still confront his skating partner Vanessa Bauer backstage at Dancing On Ice despite the fact the Love Island couple announced their split over the weekend.

Wes Nelson Breaks Silence On Split From Megan Barton-Hanson

A friend of the reality star turned celebrity skater told tabloids: "Megan's jealousy spiralled out of control and she became fairly obsessive about Vanessa."

"The split isn't particularly friendly and he doesn't understand why she would come down to the show tonight."

"He is really worried Megan will confront Vanessa backstage, and really have it out with her. He is dreading a scene."

Wes Nelson backstage at Dancing On Ice with skating partner Vanessa Bauer. Picture: Instagram

Megan surprised viewers when she showed up at last night's episode of DOI to support Wes, with the former couple insisting they're still very good friends, despite Megan being spotted weeping in a pub after their split was announced on Instagram.

The pair made light of the situation by using the iconic statement of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's split statement about 'consciously uncoupling', asking for privacy for their pet hamster.

Megan and Wes announce their split using Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's iconic 'conscious uncoupling' statement. Picture: Instagram

So, time will tell whether the pair are actually remaining good friends, or if Megan will continue to show up at his performances, but with some sceptical that the split is even 'genuine', some fans are still waiting to see if they'll kiss and make up.

Anyone else think the Megan and Wes split is made up and in a few weeks they'll 'get back together'?? #DancingOnIce — Alex Davison (@LexiBailey87) January 27, 2019

Megan breaking up with Wes is definitely a publicity stunt to get more votes, they'll be back together once he's won dancing on ice #DOI — Jess (@jesscassidy_) January 27, 2019

