Wes Nelson 'Terrified' Megan Barton Hanson Will Confront Vanessa Backstage At Dancing On Ice

28 January 2019, 11:25

Dancing On Ice's Wes Nelson may be single after his split from Megan Barton Hanson but is reportedly living in fear his ex will confront his skating partner, Vanessa Bauer.

Wes Nelson is said to be 'terrified' that his now ex-girlfriend Megan Barton Hanson will still confront his skating partner Vanessa Bauer backstage at Dancing On Ice despite the fact the Love Island couple announced their split over the weekend.

Wes Nelson Breaks Silence On Split From Megan Barton-Hanson

A friend of the reality star turned celebrity skater told tabloids: "Megan's jealousy spiralled out of control and she became fairly obsessive about Vanessa."

"The split isn't particularly friendly and he doesn't understand why she would come down to the show tonight."

"He is really worried Megan will confront Vanessa backstage, and really have it out with her. He is dreading a scene."

Wes Nelson backstage at Dancing On Ice with skating partner Vanessa Bauer
Wes Nelson backstage at Dancing On Ice with skating partner Vanessa Bauer. Picture: Instagram

Megan surprised viewers when she showed up at last night's episode of DOI to support Wes, with the former couple insisting they're still very good friends, despite Megan being spotted weeping in a pub after their split was announced on Instagram.

The pair made light of the situation by using the iconic statement of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's split statement about 'consciously uncoupling', asking for privacy for their pet hamster.

Megan and Wes announce their split using Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's iconic 'conscious uncoupling' statement
Megan and Wes announce their split using Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's iconic 'conscious uncoupling' statement. Picture: Instagram

So, time will tell whether the pair are actually remaining good friends, or if Megan will continue to show up at his performances, but with some sceptical that the split is even 'genuine', some fans are still waiting to see if they'll kiss and make up.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Dancing On Ice News

Latest Love Island News

Megan and Wes only moved in to the flat in October.

Megan Barton-Hanson & Wes Nelson’s London Flat Robbed By Thieves
Why did Wes and Megan break up?

Wes Nelson Breaks Silence On Split From Megan Barton-Hanson

Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson have split, following complications with their relationship

Megan Barton Hanson And Wes Nelson Announce Their Split Via Lengthy Instagram Statement
Olivia Attwood has revealed she will be moving to a secret location.

Olivia Attwood And Boyfriend Bradley Dack Are Moving To A ‘Secret Location’ After Shock Burglary
Zara McDermott has spoken out defending boyfriend Adam Collard

Love Island's Zara McDermott Breaks Silence On Ferne McCann And Adam Collard NTAs Row

More Movies & TV News

Kalia Lai will be on Shipwrecked 2019.

Shipwrecked 2019's Kalia Lai - Age, Occupation, Social Media And More
Vicky Pattison has revealed details of ex-fiance John Noble amid cheating scandal

Vicky Pattison 'Hates' Ex-Fiancé John Noble After After Branding Him "Sleazy" Over Cheating Scandal
Fans accuse Gemma Collins of staging her fall on Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice: Gemma Collins Accused Of Staging 'Fake' Fall As Publicity Stunt
TOWIE’s Gemma Collins has reveals her Dancing On Ice injuries

Gemma Collins Reveals Dancing On Ice Injuries After A Nasty Fall During Sunday's Performance
Charlotte Crosby shames online trolls who are parents

Charlotte Crosby Names & Shames 'Disgusting' Online Bullies In Emotional Rant