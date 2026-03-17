Watch the sweet moment Love Island All Stars couple Millie and Zac are reunited

17 March 2026, 14:58

Love Island All Stars couple Milllie and Zac have reunitedd
Love Island All Stars couple Milllie and Zac have reunitedd. Picture: Zac/Millie/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Millie Court and Zac Woodworth are back together after being apart for 10 days - here's the adorable moment they saw each other.

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Love Island All Stars 2026 brought together Millie Court and Zac Woodworth who went on to become one of this year's favourite couples from the series.

However, despite their obvious connection and admiration for one another, their time together had to come to an end as he flew back home to Arizona in the US once All Stars was finished.

However, after 10 days apart, the smitten couple are officially back together and of course, the moment they reunited at the airport was filmed for us all to witness and 'aw' over.

Shared on Zac's Instagram page, he was greeted by Millie who was holding up a life-sized cut-out of him on arrival to which he laughed: "No way!"

Love Island's Millie and Zac have been apart for 10 days
Love Island's Millie and Zac have been apart for 10 days. Picture: Zac Woodworth/Instagram

Sharing a reel of his travel day from the US to the UK, he captioned it: "Oh we so back."

Millie commented: "Couldn’t be HAPPIER!"

Zac also shared a snippet from their reunion at her home where she made him a full English breakfast to welcome him back to the UK.

Millie has also documented her journey to meet Zac at the airport which included manoeuvring the life-sized cut out and missing him at arrivals.

Now back in London, Zac is planning on staying in a house share for a month with his fellow All Stars boys Ciaran, Yamen and Carrington.

Millie and Zac then plan on heading back to the states together so she can meet his friends and family before embarking on their travels throughout the summer.

Love Island's Millie and Zac plan on going travelling around America together in the summer
Love Island's Millie and Zac plan on going travelling around America together in the summer. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

She told Capital exclusively: "I'm going to go to America with him throughout the summer. We're going to see so many states yeah.

"After all of the travelling, we'll have a discussion of maybe where we want to be permanently, but right now we don't know where that'll be."

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