Love Island 2026 voting percentages revealed as Lorenzo and Julia win show

Love Island 2026 voting figures revealed as Lorenzo and Julia win show. Picture: Rachel Joseph/ITV/Shutterstock, @loveisland via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

Love Island 2026 saw Lorenzo and Julia win the £50k prize money, but how much of the vote did they actually win by? Here are the final voting percentages.

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Love Island just wrapped another eventful series, this time with villa favourites Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak crowned the winners and taking home the £50k prize pot.

This year's final only included three couples—including runners up Kavan Murphy and Jasmine Müller, and third place Simba Kudyiwa and Angelista Gunda—as Tommy and Yasmin were dumped from the island just before the final vote by Samraj and Mica.

Well, the Love Island 2026 voting figures are in and it looks like Lorenzo and Julia won by a landslide... Here's what percentage of the vote each couple ended up with.

Love Island 2026 voting percentage figures reveal per much Lorenzo and Julia won by. Picture: Rachel Joseph/ITV/Shutterstock

What are the Love Island 2026 final voting figures?

Lorenzo and Julia topped the final three vote with almost half of the total votes, while it was a close call for second place between Kav and Jasmine and Angelista and Simba.

Lorenzo and Julia - 46.9%

Kavan and Jasmine - 27.1%

Simba and Angelista - 26%

Lorenzo and Julia then won in a landslide, beating Kavan and Jasmine in the final vote.

Lorenzo and Julia - 62.4%

Kavan and Jasmine - 37.6%

Viewers have been left somewhat shocked by the overall voting figures. Reacting to the voting percentages, one fan simply wrote: "Actually wild."

Commenting on the race for second place, another fan added: "Damn angie and simba were so close, should’ve been 2nd!!"

A third person wrote: "How come every year when someone’s favourite couple doesn’t win, they tend to say the votes were rigged? Just accept defeat and move on. Not everyone who is voting voices it in comments. Congratulations to ALL the finalists. Well done everybody."

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