Love Island 2026 voting percentages revealed as Lorenzo and Julia win show

28 July 2026, 18:59

Love Island 2026 voting figures revealed as Lorenzo and Julia win show
Love Island 2026 voting figures revealed as Lorenzo and Julia win show. Picture: Rachel Joseph/ITV/Shutterstock, @loveisland via Instagram
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Love Island 2026 saw Lorenzo and Julia win the £50k prize money, but how much of the vote did they actually win by? Here are the final voting percentages.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island just wrapped another eventful series, this time with villa favourites Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Majchrzak crowned the winners and taking home the £50k prize pot.

This year's final only included three couples—including runners up Kavan Murphy and Jasmine Müller, and third place Simba Kudyiwa and Angelista Gunda—as Tommy and Yasmin were dumped from the island just before the final vote by Samraj and Mica.

Well, the Love Island 2026 voting figures are in and it looks like Lorenzo and Julia won by a landslide... Here's what percentage of the vote each couple ended up with.

Love Island 2026 voting percentage figures reveal per much Lorenzo and Julia won by
Love Island 2026 voting percentage figures reveal per much Lorenzo and Julia won by. Picture: Rachel Joseph/ITV/Shutterstock

What are the Love Island 2026 final voting figures?

Lorenzo and Julia topped the final three vote with almost half of the total votes, while it was a close call for second place between Kav and Jasmine and Angelista and Simba.

  • Lorenzo and Julia - 46.9%
  • Kavan and Jasmine - 27.1%
  • Simba and Angelista - 26%

Lorenzo and Julia then won in a landslide, beating Kavan and Jasmine in the final vote.

  • Lorenzo and Julia - 62.4%
  • Kavan and Jasmine - 37.6%

Viewers have been left somewhat shocked by the overall voting figures. Reacting to the voting percentages, one fan simply wrote: "Actually wild."

Commenting on the race for second place, another fan added: "Damn angie and simba were so close, should’ve been 2nd!!"

A third person wrote: "How come every year when someone’s favourite couple doesn’t win, they tend to say the votes were rigged? Just accept defeat and move on. Not everyone who is voting voices it in comments. Congratulations to ALL the finalists. Well done everybody."

Read more about Love Island here:

Watch our latest Love Island video here:

Love Island's Ellie hears the TRUTH about Finley & Elicia’s date | Who Said That?

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Priya apologises for "out of character" comment against Elicia

Love Island's Priya apologises for "catty" National Rail comment about Elicia

Lorenzo and Julia are the winners of Love Island 2026

Lorenzo and Julia crowned winners of Love Island 2026

Love Island's Ellie and Finley address how they'll make long distance work

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Ellie and Finley reveal how they'll make long distance work

What time does Love Island 2026 final start and finish? Here's how long it's on for

What time is the Love Island final tonight and when does it finish?

Love Island's Julia Mayska and Aidan and Murphy and Priya Jaswal pictured together.

Who's favourite to win Love Island 2026? Latest odds revealed

Hot On Capital

Is Gwayne Hightower gay? House of the Dragon cast confirm Ormund and Cole subtext

Is Gwayne Hightower gay? House of the Dragon cast confirm Ormund and Cole subtext

Harry Styles Together Together Tour setlist: Every song in order

Harry Styles Tour Setlist: Every surprise song on the Together Together Tour so far

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour setlist: Every song in order

Ariana Grande Tour Setlist: Every surprise song on the Eternal Sunshine Tour so far

House of the Dragon makes huge change to Ser Criston Cole scene from the book

House of the Dragon makes huge change to Ser Criston Cole scene from the book

Love Island fans predict who's dumped ahead of the final

Love Island fans fume at major final twist as they predict who's dumped

All of Taylor Swift's cardigans released so far

All of Taylor Swift's cardigans released so far including new Life of a Showgirl version

The Odyssey cast reveal how Circe's shocking pig scene was filmed without CGI

The Odyssey cast reveal how Circe's shocking pig scene was filmed without CGI

Love Island's Tommy Stagg addresses 'secret girlfriend' rumours for the first time

Love Island's Tommy Stagg addresses 'secret girlfriend' rumours for the first time

Louis Tomlinson pays tribute to Liam Payne on One Direction anniversary

Louis Tomlinson pays tribute to Liam Payne on One Direction anniversary

Are Kylie Cantrall's 'Space Between' lyrics about Malia Baker? The heartbreaking meaning explained

Are Kylie Cantrall's 'Space Between' lyrics about Malia Baker? The heartbreaking meaning explained
Love Island's Elicia has responded to Priya’s 'job-shaming' comments

Love Island's Elicia responds to Priya’s 'job-shaming' comments

Tom Clare and Molly Smith won Love Island All Stars 2024

Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare’s relationship timeline - A closer look

BTS interview with Capital Breakfast – watch the full interview now

Watch BTS' full interview on Capital Breakfast here

Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare share first photos as a married couple

Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare share first photos as a married couple

Ariana Grande enforces strict bag policy rules for Eternal Sunshine Tour shows in the UK

Ariana Grande enforces strict bag policy rules for Eternal Sunshine Tour shows in the UK

Love Island host Maya Jama promo image and show logo.

What time is Love Island on tonight? Start and finish time revealed

Love Island star Gabriel's unaired connection has finally been revealed

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island star Gabriel's unaired connection finally revealed

Does Baela marry Addam in House of the Dragon? Her book storyline explained

House of the Dragon shocks fans with major change to Baela's book storyline

Love Island's 'The Grafties' has fans saying the same thing about Julia

Love Island's 'The Grafties' has fans saying the same thing about Julia

More Movies & TV News

Love Island's Ellie Chadwick and Finley Maddock shared a major relationship milestone

Love Island's Ellie and Finley share major relationship milestone days after leaving the villa
Love Island's Jasmine Müller sister Bella and pictured posing together.

Who is Love Island's Jasmine's sister? Bella Müller's age, job & more

Love Island Shakira Khan and Lorenzo Alessi and Julia Mayska pictured together.

Love Island star accuses Lorenzo of using Julia for 'convenience'

MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip pictured at Final Vows and Stella posing.

MAFS Australia's Stella reveals the brutal way Filip ended their engagement

Love Island 2026 islanders revealed

Love Island 2026 cast in full: Names, ages and jobs of series 13 contestants

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians