Love Island 2025 voting percentages revealed as Toni and Cach win show

By Katie Smith

Love Island 2025 saw Toni and Cach take the £50k prize money, but how much did they win by? Here are the final voting percentages.

Love Island just wrapped on another series, this time with villa faves Toni Laites and Cach Mercer taking home the £50k prize.

Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley were the runners up, with Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes rounding out the top three. Toni, Shakira and Yas became a popular trio in the villa and fans were concerned that the final vote would be split.

But now, Love Island 2025's voting percentages have arrived and it's clear that Toni and Cach ran away with the win. That should come as no surprise as they were both voted Most Popular Girl and Boy earlier in the series.

Alongside fourth place couple Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood, here's what percentage of the vote each couple ended up with.

What percentage did Toni and Cach win Love Island by?

Toni and Cach win Love Island 2025 with 33.5% of the final vote. Picture: ITV2

What are the Love Island 2025 final voting figures?

Toni and Cach – 33.5%

Shakira and Harry – 26.2%

Yasmin and Jamie – 22%

Angel and Ty – 18.3%

Toni and Cach were absolutely shocked to hear their names announced as the winners during Monday night's final, but as previously mentioned, they were both named Most Popular during a public vote.

Shakira and Harry's second place finish also shocked viewers. Despite Shakira being a popular islander, Harry's previous antics with Helena and flirty comments to other girls in the villa behind her back had been slammed by viewers.

However, his changed behaviour over the past few days after he re-coupled with Shakira seems to have won some viewers over.

Reacting to the voting percentages, fans were over the moon that Toni and Cach stormed the final vote... 7% is a pretty considerable margin considering how close it was for All Stars earlier this year with only 3% in it.

"I voted for Cach and Toni to be fair. Love Shakira but Harry didn’t deserve half of that money tbh," one fan wrote. Another added: "Wowowowow Angel and Ty only 4% off Yas and Jamie."

Congrats to Toni and Cach, our Love Island 2025 winners!

