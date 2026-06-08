Love Island's Victoria Onanusi: Age, job, where she’s from and more

Victoria Onanusi is joining the cast of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island bombshell Victoria Onanusi? From her Instagram & TikTok account to where she's from, here's everything you need to know about the bombshell.

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The twists and turns continued on Love Island as the Islanders welcomed a new bombshell, Victoria Onanusi, who is ready to find her first boyfriend.

Having never been in a relationship before, finding love is the only goal for Victoria. However, if she does encounter any drama, ideally she'd stay on the sidelines... that's unless she needs to get involved.

Victoria is unfazed by the competition, saying: "I have a really strong belief in myself, and I think what’s meant for me will always be mine."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Victoria from how old she is, where she's from and what her type is...

Victoria doesn't plan to involve herself in any drama. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Victoria?

Like fellow bombshell Namibia Rosa, she's 25 years old.

Where is Love Island's Victoria from?

The latest bombshell is from Manchester.

What is Victoria from Love Island's job?

When she's not travelling the world, you'll find Victoria working as a personal assistant.

Victoria has never been in a relationship before. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Victoria looking for on Love Island?

Talking about her ideal traits in the opposite sex, Victoria said: "Physically, I don’t really have a strict type, but they definitely need to be tall, handsome, and have a great smile. I’m such a sucker for a good smile."

However, Victoria's biggest turn off is when a guy "complains too much" or is "unnecessarily rude to other people".

Is Love Island's Victoria on Instagram and TikTok?

You can follow Victoria here @victoriaonanusi. Before making her bombshell entrance she had nearly 3,000 followers.

Yes she does! You can follow her TikTok here @victoriaonan.

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