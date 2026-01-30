Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis and Imani Wheeler's dating history explained

An inside look at Scott and Imani's date on Love Island USA. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

What happened between Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis and Imani Wheeler on Love Island USA? Here's their shared history explained.

After appearing on four different Love Island shows, it's no wonder Scott van-der-Sluis has some international shared history.

On his fourth round, on Love Island All Stars, Scott was brought over to 'Villa USA' with seven other Islanders where they joined six US bombshells. Among the bombshells was Imani Wheeler, who Scott had been on a date with on Love Island USA series 5 and Carrington Rodriguez who he starred with on Love Island Games.

Although he has a good connection with Leanne Amaning, who was left waiting for him at the main villa, Scott has said he's not going to "sit around and mope around". Adding that he wants to "actually see what the experience is about".

So, while a Scott and Imani reunion might be on the cards, here's a reminder of what happened between them and a look inside their first date.

Scott van-der-Sluis watching Imani Wheeler during The Heart Rate Challenge. Picture: Getty

What happened between Scott and Imani on Love Island USA?

Super fans of the Love Island franchise might remember that just two weeks after being dumped from Love Island in 2023 he made an appearance on the fifth Love Island USA series.

When he entered the villa, Scott chose Imani as one of the girls he wanted to go on a date with. The pair enjoyed their date, with Imani telling Scott she was definitely "open" to getting to know him.

Laying the charm on thick, Scott said Imani was single because she hadn't been to the UK. He said: "Maybe that's your problem, you're worrying about American men too much...

"Why are you still sat here saying you're open? Someone should have snapped you up."

And Imani was liking what she saw, telling Scott that his accent was "sexy".

Scott van-der-Sluis and Imani Wheeler have a date on Love Island USA Season 5. Picture: Getty

Scott van-der-Sluis and Imani Wheeler on Love Island USA Season 5. Picture: Getty

Despite enjoying their date and leaving arm-in-arm, the pair never coupled up. Scott went on to couple up with Johnnie Garcia and they were dumped three days later because they received the fewest public votes for compatibility.

Meanwhile, Imani still struggled to find a connection on the show and was actually dumped a couple of days before Scott.

Addressing their shared history on Love Island All Stars, Imani told Maya Jama: "Yeah, we went on a date and we had a little chit chat or whatever, but we're friendly."

Scott van-der-Sluis and Imani Wheeler share a toast on Love Island USA Season 5. Picture: Getty

Scott van-der-Sluis and Imani Wheeler leaving their first date on Love Island USA season 5. Picture: Getty

Before heading into Love Island All Stars, Imani said: "I’m so excited to go back into the world of Love Island, to show my growth and look for someone who is serious."

She's also shared that she's open to moving to the UK.

Watch Scott and Imani's Love Island USA date:

Sparks Fly During Scott and Imani's First Date | Love Island USA on Peacock

