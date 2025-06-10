Real reason why Maura Higgins was replaced on Love Island USA revealed

10 June 2025, 17:04

This is the reason why Maura Higgins was replaced on Love Island USA.
This is the reason why Maura Higgins was replaced on Love Island USA.

By Jenny Medlicott

Maura Higgins was replaced as host on Love Island USA Aftersun with Sophie Monk.

The latest season of Love Island USA kicked off last week as the new cast set off on their quest to find romance in the Fiji villa.

And of course, as is always the case, the island’s sister show Aftersun also made a comeback so dumped cast members and previous contestants from the show can dissect the latest episodes.

But ahead of the show’s return, it was announced that 2024 Aftersun host Maura Higgins wouldn’t be returning this year and would instead be replaced by Love Island Australia host, Sophie Monk.

The announcement initially came as a shock given Maura had only done one season of the show so far and had hinted at returning. But now the reason why Maura was replaced on Love Island Aftersun has been explained.

Maura Higgins won't be hosting Love Island Aftersun this year.
Maura Higgins won't be hosting Love Island Aftersun this year. Picture: Getty

It turns out that Maura stepped away from this year’s Love Island Aftersun to appear on The Traitors US. Unlike The Traitors’ British counterpart, the US version of the show always has a celebrity cast.

A source told the tabloids: “Maura is becoming a huge star across the pond and her slot on The Traitors is just part of that.

“The future is bright — and has stars and stripes.”

Her spot on The Traitors US reportedly had scheduling conflicts with the Love Island sister show, which meant she had to step down for 2025.

However, Maura clearly doesn’t plan on staying away from the show too long, as she told her Aussie replacement: “Don’t get too comfy, I’m coming back.”

Maura was the host of Aftersun 2024.
Maura was the host of Aftersun 2024. Picture: Getty

In a separate statement to the tabloids, a source also confirmed that Maura would be back at a later date. They said: “Maura wasn't able to commit to hosting Aftersun this season due to other work commitments, but she will be back on screen in some capacity later in the run.”

It comes after Maura recently made major moves in her career after landing a gig with cosmetics brand L’Oreal. According to the tabloids, the cosmetics company was impressed with Maura after a shoot she did for MAC Cosmetics.

