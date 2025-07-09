Here's why Love Island USA's Amaya Papaya is trending

Here's why Love Island USA's Amaya Papaya is trending. Picture: Instagram / Peacock

By Abbie Reynolds

Amaya Papaya is trending on Google for Love Island USA star Amaya Espina - here's why.

25-year-old cardiac nurse Amaya Espina has been a fan favourite on Love Island USA season 7 and now her self-affirming words have made their way to Google Headquarters.

In the villa, Amaya - better known by fans as Amaya Papaya - sang herself an empowering song in the mirror which has now transcended the show.

She sang: "I never said I was perfect. I never said I didn't have any flaws, but at least I'm pretty. And at least I'm a little funny. And at least I'm my own best friend."

Now, if you Google Search 'Amaya Papaya' the first part of the quote appears across the page with a little papya emoji and a Google spokesperson has explained why.

Why is 'Amaya Papaya' trending?

Google have included an adorable feature which shares a quote from Love Island USA's Amaya whenever you google 'Amaya Papaya'. As soon as fans caught on to this they all wanted to see for themselves, which is why it's now trending.

Explaining why they've added this feature, a Google spokesperson said in a statement to USA TODAY: "We love to celebrate fun moments in pop culture by creating delightful surprises when people come to Search looking for information about iconic TV shows, films and more."

Amaya's empowering song has gone viral online, with one TikTok user writing: "Whole time she don't even know how America has fallen in love with her."

Who is 'Amaya Papaya'?

Amaya Papaya is the nickname Love Island USA fans have given Amaya Espina on season 7. She's a 25 year old cardiac nurse from New York City who has been praised for her "genuine" personality on the dating show.

Amaya arrived in the villa as a bombshell and has been coupled up with Ace Greene, Zak Srakaew, Austin Shepard and now, Bryan Arenales.

