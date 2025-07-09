Here's why Love Island USA's Amaya Papaya is trending

9 July 2025, 10:37 | Updated: 9 July 2025, 15:50

Here's why Love Island USA's Amaya Papaya is trending
Here's why Love Island USA's Amaya Papaya is trending. Picture: Instagram / Peacock

By Abbie Reynolds

Amaya Papaya is trending on Google for Love Island USA star Amaya Espina - here's why.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

25-year-old cardiac nurse Amaya Espina has been a fan favourite on Love Island USA season 7 and now her self-affirming words have made their way to Google Headquarters.

In the villa, Amaya - better known by fans as Amaya Papaya - sang herself an empowering song in the mirror which has now transcended the show.

She sang: "I never said I was perfect. I never said I didn't have any flaws, but at least I'm pretty. And at least I'm a little funny. And at least I'm my own best friend."

Now, if you Google Search 'Amaya Papaya' the first part of the quote appears across the page with a little papya emoji and a Google spokesperson has explained why.

Amaya is on Love Island USA season 7
Amaya is on Love Island USA season 7. Picture: Instagram
Google have added this new feature
Google have added this new feature. Picture: Google screenshot

Why is 'Amaya Papaya' trending?

Google have included an adorable feature which shares a quote from Love Island USA's Amaya whenever you google 'Amaya Papaya'. As soon as fans caught on to this they all wanted to see for themselves, which is why it's now trending.

Explaining why they've added this feature, a Google spokesperson said in a statement to USA TODAY: "We love to celebrate fun moments in pop culture by creating delightful surprises when people come to Search looking for information about iconic TV shows, films and more."

Amaya's empowering song has gone viral online, with one TikTok user writing: "Whole time she don't even know how America has fallen in love with her."

Who is 'Amaya Papaya'?

Amaya Papaya is the nickname Love Island USA fans have given Amaya Espina on season 7. She's a 25 year old cardiac nurse from New York City who has been praised for her "genuine" personality on the dating show.

Amaya arrived in the villa as a bombshell and has been coupled up with Ace Greene, Zak Srakaew, Austin Shepard and now, Bryan Arenales.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Who is Love Island's Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Love Island Harrison's face filler journey revealed in before and after photos

Love Island Harrison's face filler journey revealed in before and after photos

What is Harry from Love Island's football team?

Inside Love Island Harry Cooksley's football career and team

How tall are the Love Island 2025 islanders?

Love Island 2025 heights: How tall are the islanders and who is the shortest?

When does Love Island's Casa Amor end?

When does Love Island's Casa Amor 2025 finish?

Hot On Capital

Chris Hughes defends JoJo Siwa's 'Bette Davis Eyes' cover after people beg her not to release it

Chris Hughes defends JoJo Siwa's 'Bette Davis Eyes' cover after people beg her not to release it
Love Island Emma has entered as a Casa girl and Harry's ex.

Who is Love Island’s Emma? Her age, job, relationship with Harry and more

Will there be a Squid Game season 4? Here's why the show is ending with season 3

Will there be a Squid Game season 4? Here's why season 3 is the end of the show

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be different to the book

The Summer I Turned Pretty author hints key book moments have been 'changed' in season 3

Squid Game fans spot major error in English dub and subtitles in season 3

Squid Game fans spot major error in English dub and subtitles in season 3

Love Island star Yaz's X Factor journey with Four of Diamonds explained

Love Island star Yaz's X Factor journey with Four of Diamonds explained

Love Island boy reportedly got intimate with Casa girl in unaired scenes

Love Island boy reportedly got intimate with Casa girl in unaired scenes

Jordan North reunited with dog he rescued live on Capital Breakfast

Jordan North reunited with dog he rescued live on Capital Breakfast

Lewis Capaldi is going on tour

Lewis Capaldi announces UK & Ireland tour - Tickets, presale, dates & more

Who is Love Island's Boris? His age, job and where he's from revealed

Who is Love Island's Boris? His age, job, where he's from revealed

Queer representation in Disney's Elio was reportedly removed by Pixar

Queer representation in Disney's Elio was reportedly "removed" by Pixar

Jessie J has confirmed her breast cancer didn't spread

Jessie J says her cancer hasn’t spread as she shares adorable video of her son

Why did Love Island's Harry and Emma split and how long were they together?

Why did Love Island's Harry and Emma split and how long were they together?

Squid Game season 3 criticised for "completely changing" Dae-ho's storyline in English translation

Squid Game season 3 criticised for "completely changing" Dae-ho's storyline in English translation
Love Island fans catch Harry "lying in 4K" about who his wrist tattoo is actually about

Love Island fans catch Harry "lying in 4K" about who his wrist tattoo is actually about

When does Love Island UK's Casa Amor start? Bosses tease major new twist

When does Love Island UK 2025's Casa Amor start? Major new twist teased

What does "Humans are..." mean in Squid Game season 3?

Squid Game boss explains "Humans are" meaning as he reveals Gi-hun's final words

Love Island star Dejon Noel-William's sister gives her honest opinion on Meg Moore

Love Island star Dejon's sister gives her honest opinion on Meg

Is Squid Game's baby real or CGI? Here's truth behind how they filmed it

Is Squid Game season 3's baby real or CGI? Lee Jung-jae confirms how they filmed the scenes
Squid Game season 3's ending has nothing to do with an American spin-off series

Squid Game creator confirms Cate Blanchett ending is not a teaser for US spin-off

More Movies & TV News

The Summer I Turned Pretty author says Belly doesn't have to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah in season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty author says Belly doesn't have to choose between Conrad and Jeremiah in season 3
Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations behind the show revealed

Is Squid Game based on a true story? The real life inspirations explained

Love Island star Shakira's mum says she needs to "get rid of" Harry

Love Island star Shakira's mum says she needs to "get rid of" Harry

Dumped Love Island star Megan Forte Clarke has revealed Conor Phillips actually knew her before the villa.

Love Island's Megan reveals how Conor knew her before the villa

Love Island's Helena looked totally different before the villa

Love Island's Helena looked like a "different person" in resurfaced pictures before the show

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset