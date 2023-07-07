Unaired Love Island Moment Left One Islander Threatening To Storm Out

7 July 2023, 12:46

Love Island's Tink threatened to walk out the villa
Love Island's Tink threatened to walk out the villa. Picture: ITV2

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island’s Casa Amor was overspilling with drama.

The Love Island cast may be back together in the main villa after the fall out from Casa Amor but there was apparently more drama than viewers got to see after the Islanders reunited.

In scenes that didn’t make the final edit earlier this week, one bombshell reportedly threatened to walk out of the villa as the girls returned.

It was a very awkward moment as Montel told host Maya Jama he wanted to recouple with Leah, leaving Casa Amor bombshell Tink shocked after she spent the previous few days growing close to him.

When Is This Year’s Love Island Movie Night?

Tink made her disappointment clear, telling Leah what she and Montel got up to ‘wasn’t PG’ and that he hadn’t stayed loyal at all.

Tyrique furiously ends things with Ella after she comes back with Ouzy

Leah thanked Tink for being honest after the Casa Amor recouplings
Leah thanked Tink for being honest after the Casa Amor recouplings. Picture: ITV2
Montel looked uncomfortable during the recoupling
Montel looked uncomfortable during the recoupling. Picture: ITV2

A source has since told the tabloids: “Tink was absolutely fuming about Montel’s decision and how he basically brushed her off.

"She had to be stopped from storming off out of the villa - she was telling the other girls he’d used her and was now acting like she didn’t matter."

Although viewers didn’t see the moment Tink threatened to leave, we did see her make her feelings known.

Maya asked Tink about Montel’s decision and she said: “I didn’t think I would be standing here to be honest.

Tink apparently threatened to leave the villa when Montel re-coupled with Leah
Tink apparently threatened to leave the villa when Montel re-coupled with Leah. Picture: ITV2

"The past couple of days, Montel did say he had more in common with me than he did Leah and the night we had in bed together wasn't exactly PG so."

A panic-stricken Montel responded: "Whatever. You can say whatever you want to say. It wasn't a very difficult decision for me."

Tink then fired back: "I don't know how you can move like that but stay in a couple, it doesn't make sense to me."

Leah looked equally shocked by the whole scenario, confirming she’d stayed loyal while away from Montel, but thanked Tink for telling the truth.

After the re-couplings, Tink and the other Casa Amor bombshells left single were dumped from the villa and the remaining Islanders have been trying to repair their romances ever since.

