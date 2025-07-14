Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson announce engagement with huge ring

Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson announce engagement. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island series 11 couple Uma and Wil have announced that they're engaged while on holiday in Mallorca.

After celebrating one year of being together, Love Island's Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson have announced they're engaged.

The pair returned to Mallorca, where they met last summer, to celebrate one year together and Wil popped the big question. Uma shared the news to the world in an Instagram post captioned: "We’ve been sitting on a bad boy piece of information."

Wil commented on the post: "I liked it so I put a ring on it." He later posted a picture of them toasting with glasses of wine to his Instagram story with the caption: "cheers to that."

Love Island's Uma and Wil are now engaged. Picture: Instagram

Last summer, Uma took a huge risk leaving the villa with Wil when he was dumped as she felt their connection was too strong to let go.

Bombshell and footballer Reuben Collins had entered the villa and chose to couple up with Uma, leaving Wil single and dumped from the villa. But Uma chose to leave the villa with him, saying: "I knew where my head and heart was at and it’s with Wil so I wanted to be true to my feelings for him."

And her bold gesture was truly meant to be as the pair are now looking to spend the rest of their lives together.

Since leaving the Love Island villa, the pair have moved into two different homes together and even recently brought a Italian greyhound puppy called Giovanni.

Lots of fellow Love Island alum are excited by the news, with series 11 Mimii Ngulube commenting: "CONGRATULATIONS OMG 🥺❤️❤️"

All Stars' Grace Jackson penned: "Screaming crying the news is out 🥹🥹🤍🤍✨✨✨✨"

Sophie Piper added: "Omg!! Congratulations lovely ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

And Ella Thomas wrote: "Omgg congrats🥹❤️"

