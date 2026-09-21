Big Brother UK's Millie shares brutal opinion on Omar and Rhianna romance

21 September 2026, 15:41 | Updated: 21 September 2026, 17:17

Big Brother contestant Millie Jarrett pictured on a podcast and Omar El Mayer and Rhianna Collins in the house.
Big Brother UK's Millie shares brutal opinion on Omar and Rhianna romance. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Big Brother UK’s Millie called Rhianna “very boring” and said her romance with Omar El Mayer is a ploy to stay in the show.

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Axed Big Brother contestant Millie Jarrett has given her brutal opinion on Omar El Mayer and Rhianna Collin’s developing romance in the house.

Just a week into Big Brother, there's already a romance blossoming between Omar and Rhianna, who revealed that they shared a kiss in bed.

However, during a conversation with Yasmin, Omar revealed that he and Rhianna have a “massive clash” in lifestyles outside the show. Yasmin told Omar: "I think it's cute whilst you're in here. It will never work. If you want my opinion."

While viewers watch Omar and Rhianna's potential romance unfold on their TV screens, first evicted housemate Millie didn't hold back when she shared her thoughts on the pair.

Big Brother UK's Omar El Mayer, Rhianna Collins, Chelsey Ammari pictured together.
Big Brother UK's Omar and Rhianna have already kissed. Picture: ITV

Following her eviction, Millie appeared on Big Brother's spin-off show, Big Brother:The Group Chat, where she revealed her very honest opinion on Omar and Rhianna's romance.

When hosts GK Barry and Kate Lawler asked Millie if she was a fan of the pair, she instantly replied: "No, I'm not."

Millie was then asked if she thought their romance was for convenience as there was no one else in the house. She said: "100%. Number one, [Rhianna] she's a very boring person herself. And I think the only way she knows she'll get kept in is if she hooks up with someone. I genuinely think that's what it is."

Kate then asked if Rhianna was playing a game with Omar and Millie replied: "She is playing it 100% because she is not interested in Omar at all. When I was watching and I watched them kissing under the covers, I was like, 'Sorry, what? Make it make sense'."

The evicted housemate also agreed that Omar has "fallen hard" for Rhianna, as he's even made a rap about her.

Fans in the Instagram comments on the clip supported Millie’s opinion and agreed with her. One commented: "i love that millie is speaking the truth."

Someone else said: "MILLIE IS A ICON 👏 get her back in for week of Millie where she controls everything haha."

A third person penned: "YES MILLIE 👏👏👏"

What do you think, could Omar and Rihanna be the real deal?

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