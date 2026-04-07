Love Island’s Tyrique reveals when he started dating Samie following 'clout' accusations

Love Island’s Tyrique reveals when he started dating Samie following 'clout' accusations. Picture: Instagram & TikTok

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Tyrique Hyde addresses his dating timeline with Samie Elishi for the first time.

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Get your popcorn ready, because former Love Island star Tyrique Hyde has spilled all the details on when he started dating Samie Elishi - and whether he's actually with her ‘for clout’.

Fans were shocked when All Stars winners Samie and Ciaran Davies revealed they called it quits on their relationship less than three weeks after winning the show - each blaming a different reason for their split.

Not long after, Samie was photographed on a date with Tyrique at Ballers League and their relationship appears to have escalated quickly. Tyrique has now confirmed that they’re dating and called Samie a “special” person in a recent livestream.

After recently returning from a romantic holiday in Morocco together, Tyrique appeared on a livestream with 'Not My Bagg' host Joe Bagg to give a breakdown of their relationship timeline.

Samie and Ciaran won Love Island All Stars 2026. Picture: ITV & Shutterstock

Tyrique was asked by host Joe if he'd been speaking to Samie before she joined All Stars or only after she left. He replied: "I can confirm, we were not speaking whatsoever before the villa at all.

"Before the villa, I was trying, I can't lie I was shooting my shot. She was like 'Nah, you're not serious da da da', I was like alright then, go do your thing."

Tyrique also revealed that he and Samie have actually known each other for six years, having first met before Love Island at an event hosted by Toby Aromolaran. Although he got her Instagram, things didn't progress romantically between the pair.

The former Love Island star then admitted that, after his split from ex-girlfriend Ella Thomas, people would often ask him who he’d want to date from the show, and Samie was always his number one. But watching Samie and Ciaran connect on All Stars, he believed that the "ship had sailed".

However, days after Samie left the villa, Tyrqiue said he heard rumours from mutual friends that she "wasn't feeling it" and he saw it as the perfect time to “shoot his shot" again.

Tyrique and Samie recently went to Morocco together. Picture: Instagram

Tyrique also addressed that he's seen many comments claiming he's with Samie for 'clout', saying: "A. Samie's not even fully liked by the public - if I wanted to do this for clout or PR, I would go for someone who is very well-liked.

"B. It's like I don't need to be in a public or PR relationship, do you know what I'm saying, I've been in one before. I've been single for a while now, I'm still doing my thing, I'm in a good place. I don't need to go into a public relationship for clout."

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