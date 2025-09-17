Who is Tyrique Hyde on Love Island Games? Hometown, age and what season he's from

17 September 2025, 01:30

Tyrique Hyde Love Island Games promo image and pictured on holiday.
Who is Tyrique Hyde on Love Island Games? Hometown, age and what season he's from. Picture: Peacock & Instagram

By Lily Bell

After coming third on Love Island in 2023, Tyrique is back and ready to turn up the heat once again on Love Island Games season 2.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Series 10 Love Island star Tyrique Hyde is back and ready to find love, and/or money, on Love Island Games alongside fellow Brit Lucinda Stafford.

It was only two years ago in 2023, when Tyrique entered the Love Island villa armed with advice from former islander and friend Toby Aromolaran. Although he went on to find love and became exclusive with islander Ella Thomas, Tyrique gained fame for stirring the pot in the villa.

These days, you'll find Tyrique single, releasing music, and regularly live streaming on Twitch, where he shares his life and offers commentary on other Love Island seasons.

Now that Tyrique is taking on Love Island Games, here's everything you need to know about him.

Tyrique pictured on holiday.
Tyrique is looking to find love on Love Island Games. Picture: Instagram

How old is Tyrique?

Tyrique 26 years old. The first time he was on the show he was 24.

Where is Tyrique's hometown?

The islander is from Essex, just outside of London.

What did Tyrique do before Love Island?

Before his appearance on the show he was a semi-pro footballer - which isn't unsurprising, given he's the son of famous footballer Micah Hyde, who formerly played in the Premier League for Watford FC in the 1990s.

What series of Love Island was Tyrique on?

Tyrique joined was on series 10 of Love Island in 2023, having been single his whole life he was going on "to find love", though he openly admitted to having "commitment issues".

From Kady McDermott to Leah Taylor, Tyrique wasn't shy about exploring other connections in the villa which caused backlash with viewers. In one challenge, he famously revealed "pulling and s------- is all I know” after he admitted his body count was over 100, which left his fellow islanders stunned.

However, as time went on, Tyrique appeared to have found his special someone in Ella. As the pair became “official” in the villa and even said “I love you" to each other, ultimately leaving the villa in third place.

Tyrique pictured playing football.
Tyrique is a semi-pro footballer. Picture: Instagram

What happened with Tyrique and Ella?

Sadly, their relationship post-villa wasn't smooth sailing they often split up and got back together in secret and publicly. But it was February last year after seven months together they called it quits for the final time.

A source close to the couple told tabloids: "They have tried really hard but just been having constant arguments. At the end of day they want different things and it's too hard to make it work. They are saying it's over for good this time and there is no going back."

Since their breakup, Ella has moved on with footballer Lloyd Jones who plays for Charlton Athletic.

Tyrique and Ella pictured together on their final date.
Tyrique and Ella become official in the villa. Picture: YouTube

What is Tyrique doing now?

Like fellow islander Wes Nelson, Tyrique pursued a music career - a passion that may have been sparked during his performance of It’s Giving Bad B---- with Whitney Adebayo during Love Island.

Aside from his music, he's been focusing on Twitch, where he livestreams his life and provides commentary on the previous Love Island seasons.

Tyrique pictured singing into a microphone.
Tyrique has started to release his own music. Picture: Instagram

What is Tyrique looking for on Love Island Games?

The stakes are higher in Love Island Games, as the prize money is an impressive $100,000 (approx £74,000), compared to Love Island UK's £50,000 - an important factor for Tyrique.

In his intro, he said: “If I find a girl that I like, and she’s s--- at challenges. I’m gonna weigh up how much I like her, because feelings change, money never changes!”

What is Tyrique's Instagram?

You can find him here: @tyriquehyde

