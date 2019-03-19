Mike Thalassitis's Ex & Love Islander Tyla Carr Shares Emotional Mental Health Post In Wake Of His Death

Tyla Carr shares emotional post about ex Mike Thalassitis. Picture: Instagram/@Tylarosie/ITV

Love Island's Tyla Carr has posted an important message about mental health in the wake of her co-star and ex boyfriend Mike Thalassitis's death.

Love Island's Tyla Carr has posted an emotional statement about her late ex and co-star Mike Thalassitis after his tragic death last week.

Tyla, 24, took to Instagram to pen a lengthy message about the shock of losing someone she shared 'such an amazing experience with' and raise the issue of male mental health.

She wrote: "I think it only just really sank in last night for some reason."

"@mike_thala and I shared such an amazing experience together and although the journey has been so up and down for some people, I never ever imagined this would happen."

"I was reading through some old messages and he was always such a laugh. I keep going through the what ifs, but it seems everyone thought he was back on the right track."

Tyla Carr and Mike Thalassitis appeared on the 2017 series of Love Island. Picture: ITV/Love Island

Tyla and Mike starred on the 2017 series of Love Island where they became romantically involved, but quickly called it quits after they were eliminated from the villa.

She continued on to raise awareness at the struggles men face, saying: "This is mental health for you, one minute you can be fine and the next your not, and it's not like a physical pain that people can see. It's behind the scenes."

"Men should feel more comfortable telling people they are going through a hard time but there is so much pressure on them to be the bread winner and support a family or whatever it may be."

