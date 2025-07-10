Love Island's Ty Isherwood is related to another Casa Amor bombshell

Love Island's Ty has a relative who has already been in the villa. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Ty Isherwood has a Love Island connection we never saw coming.

Love Island officially welcomed Ty Isherwood into the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell and he's here to stay a while longer after Shakira Khan picked him as her new man.

However, while Ty may be new to the 2025 series, he's certainly no stranger to the antics that happen on the ITV2 show as he happens to be related to another islander.

Upon his arrival into Casa Amor, former Love Island 2022 bombshell Cheyanne Kerr took to TikTok to confirm her relation to Ty.

Sharing a video of her reaction to his entrance, she wrote: "POV: your cousin just walked into the villa. I can’t wait for tomorrow night!!!! @tyishi98."

Cheyanne Kerr entered as a Casa Amor bombshell in 2022. Picture: ITV2

Cheyanne was also a Casa Amor bombshell who found herself in a triangle with Jacques O'Neill and Paige Thorne. Despite Jacques's flirting and getting to know Cheyanne, he chose to not recouple with her and bring her back to the main villa.

Since her brief time on Love Island, she's was rumoured to have had a relationship with Casey O'Gorman but confirmed earlier this year she's found her 'forever' person.

For Ty, he's still busy finding his one true connection after instantly finding himself in a triangle with Helena and Shakira.

Shakira picked him in the recoupling but it's early days for their romance yet.

Before going into the villa Ty admitted it was Shakira he had his eye on as he said: "I’ve got my eyes on Shakira - she needs a Northern lad in there, our personalities would be the most matched I think.

"Emily seems like a really sweet girl, someone you could take home to your parents. Helena is really good looking but she needs taming! I reckon I’m the man for the job."

