Love Island's Ty Isherwood: Age, job, where he's from and more

10 July 2025, 20:30

Love Island’s Ty wearing yellow trunks next to a picture of him on holiday in a white t-shirt
Love Island’s Ty entered the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

What is Love Island bombshell Ty Isherwood looking for in a girlfriend? And what's his Instagram account? Here's everything you need to know about the new islander.

Love Island 2025 welcomed in a whole new collection of bombshells for the week of Casa Amor and Ty Isherwood has just confirmed his spot in the main villa after coupling up with Shakira Khan.

Entering the ITV2 dating show more than half way through, Ty went in confident he could pull a girl and find a love match.

Talking ahead of his Casa entrance he said: "Everyone thinks I’m a bit of a player or a f***boy but I’m not really, I’m an old school romantic.

"I go off energy, if we vibe. I’ve typically dated brunettes, tanned, nice teeth with a nice smile."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Ty from his age, job, Instagram and more.

Love Island's Ty is a keen runner when he's not working
Love Island's Ty is a keen runner when he's not working. Picture: Ty Isherman/Instagram

How old is Love Island's Ty?

Heading into the villa, Ty is 23 years old which is around the average age of this year's islanders. Harry and Helena are the oldest at 30 years old and Tommy is the youngest at 22.

Where is Love Island's Ty from?

A proud northerner, Ty is from Barnsley. Upon entering the villa, he set his sights on Shakira due to their shared Northern routes.

He said: "I’ve got my eyes on Shakira - she needs a Northern lad in there, our personalities would be the most matched I think."

Love Island's Ty coupled up with Shakira following Casa Amor
Love Island's Ty coupled up with Shakira following Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

What is Love Island Ty's job?

Prior to going into the villa, the Casa Amor bombshell worked as a site engineer.

Away from work he's into his fitness and enjoys a spot of running.

Is Love Island's Ty Isherwood on Instagram?

You can find Ty on Instagram sharing his the behind the scenes of his life @tyishi98.

