Exclusive

Exclusive: Love Island's Ty shares wholesome Angel relationship update

Love Island's Ty reveals major next step in Angel relationship. Picture: Global / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island finalist Ty Isherwood updated us on his and Angel Swift's relationship journey.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's now been four weeks since Love Island finalists Ty Isherwood and Angel Swift left the villa in fourth place. Naturally, fans have been eager to know what's next for them, and now we have an update.

Ty and Angel were both late arrivals in the villa but their instant connection led them straight to the final. Alongside winner Cach Mercer, Ty joined series 12 of Love Island during Casa Amor, where he explored connections with Shakira Khan and Helena Ford.

However as soon as Angel came in as a bombshell, with her eyes on Ty, it was clear she was the woman for him. Angel had a few flirty chats with Harry Cooksley but ultimately decided her connection with Ty was stronger.

Like many of the couples they left the villa with the 'exclusive' label on their relationship.

Love Island series 12's Ty and Angel. Picture: Instagram

Sitting down for a chat with Capital, Ty revealed he'd already been invited on Angel's family holiday. Answering the question of 'what's next' for him and Angel, he told us: "So we are exclusive. I've not made her my girlfriend yet, but it's definitely on the cards.

"Things are going in the right direction, I'm not really rushing into anything. But definitely going well."

He added: "She's met my family, I've met hers. I'm actually going on holiday with her tomorrow - I've made the family holiday so it's definitely going well."

Ty relayed the news with a grin, showing just how smitten he is with Angel.

The pair spent a week together in Marbella, Spain and they shared some adorable snaps on social media.

When Ty was in the villa it was rumoured that he already knew fellow co-star Lauren Wood. When asked, Ty confirmed to us that he had been in the dry run but had only met Lauren for a day.

"So I did the dry run prior to going on Love Island, and [Lauren] was also on the dry run. So we did that together, obviously knew her from that," he told us.

Ty and Angel on holiday in Marbella. Picture: Instagram

When Ty had left the villa he shared some snaps to Instagram and wrote: "I met a special girl along the way who brings out the best in me.

"The best things come when you least expect them, and I definitely didn’t expect to be leaving with Angel by my side. Villa life may be over, but our journey is just getting started…"

We're excited to see what's next for Ty and Angel!

Read more about Love Island here: