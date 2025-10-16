Love Island's Ty and Angel celebrate huge relationship milestone

Love Island couple Angel and Ty have progressed another level in their relationship. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Ty Isherwood and Angel Swift met on Love Island three months ago and they've now taken a big leap in their romance.

Love Island 2025 brought us many new couples this year and Ty Isherwood and Angelique Swift were just one of them that left the villa absolutely smitten.

And proving just how serious they are about one another, the pair have just updated fans on a huge relationship milestone they're sharing together.

Taking to Instagram on October 15th, Angel revealed her and boyfriend Ty had officially moved into their first house together.

Making a reel for Instagram and TikTok, she shared step by steps of the day, from waking up, to packing, to getting the keys. She captioned it: "New beginnings."

Love Island's Angel shared her special moving day with fans on social media. Picture: Angel Swift/Instagram

The moment received thousands of likes including a sweet comment from boyfriend Ty himself declaring his love for her. She responded: "Love you more."

The happy couple haven't revealed much about they're moving in situation but we can see from the clips they've picked a beautiful and modern home.

Ty and Angel met on Love Island when she entered as a late bombshell into the 2025 villa. They were only together for a short time before Ty took things to that 'exclusive' level.

The couple finished in fourth place on final night and since then their relationship has gone from strength to strength with him making her his girlfriend almost instantly.

Elsewhere from this year's Love Island, winner Toni Laites has a different living situation to her fellow islanders and has declared she's "homeless".

The former Las Vegas resident is currently looking for a place to stay in London but had spoken to fans about how she's finding it difficult to find a suitable home and landlord. She joked: "Please excuse my appearance, homeless person with clout is the new aesthetic."

Jamie and Yasmine are so far the only couple from this year's final to have broken up since exiting the villa.

