Love Island bosses tease return of controversial challenge after seven years

29 May 2026, 14:27

Love Island's Maya Jama 2026 promo image and Anton during the tweet challenge.
Love Island bosses tease return of controversial challenge after seven years. Picture: Shutterstock & ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island bosses have hinted that a well-known controversial challenge could return to the show after seven years.

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Love Island fans, do you remember when a Stormzy tweet about Olivia Attwood made TV history? Well, you'll be happy to hear ITV bosses have strongly hinted that the infamous 'Tweet Challenge' may return to Love Island.

The challenge saw couples read out a tweet written by viewers with certain words and names blanked out, and they had to guess who it was referring to. Alongside public voting, it was typically the first opportunity for the islanders to get a detailed outside opinion of their couplings or how they were perceived by the public.

Over the years, the challenge has taken on many names, such as Twitter Bingo or Online Buzz, but the game has remained the same. It’s been seven years since viewers last saw the controversial game play out, but the wait might be over... it could be coming back for 2026!

Love Island stars playing the twitter challenge.
The twitter challenge has had different names before. Picture: ITV

When tabloids asked ITV bosses, Amanda Stavri and Lewis Evans, if the challenge would be making a comeback, Amanda said: “It’s really interesting you bring that up. There is an idea that is in the making."

Lewis added: “I think Ask Me Anything does a little bit of that which is, the game that the couples play quite near the end of the series when they’re allowed to ask the public one question about their couple and one question about another couple which is always really juicy.

“And the audience vote, yes or no.”

In the past, the controversial challenge has caused many disputes and shaken the villa dynamics, leading many fans to accuse producers of making up the tweets and raise concerns about the islanders’ mental health.

When Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury participated in the challenge in 2019, under the name 'Online Buzz', many accused her of being with him to better her chances of winning the £50,000 prize and called her 'Money-Mae'.

Love Island's Molly Mae and Tommy Fury pictured in 2019.
One tweet accused Molly-Mae of being with Tommy for the £50k prize. Picture: ITV

Every year fans demanded the return of the infamous challenge, but it's yet to have happened. In 2022, a source told tabloids: “As we’ve already seen, not every game is repeated year on year. Just because a challenge was part of the format for a couple of series doesn’t mean it’s here to stay.

"Producers always try and keep things fresh or respond to feedback, for example with removing food challenges.”

Even former Love Island star Shakira Khan had previously called for the challenge to make a return.

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