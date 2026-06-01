What time does Love Island 2026 start and how long is it on for?

1 June 2026, 13:13 | Updated: 1 June 2026, 15:14

Maya Jama's Love Island 2026 promo image and show logo.
What time does Love Island start and how long is it on for? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island 2026 starts tonight on ITV2 but what time does it start and how long is it on for? Here's everything you need to know.

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Cancel all your plans and get your popcorn ready, because Love Island 2026 starts tonight and will be on your TV screens for the next eight weeks.

From Mica Harris and Samuel Workman to Samraj Toor and Leah Deal, there are twelve hot singles entering the villa in hopes to find their forever love - and have the opportunity to take home the mega £50,000 prize.

It may be too early to say, but Love Island 2026 is shaping up to be one of the best seasons yet, with the 'Tweet Challenge' potentially making a return and a 'history-making' launch night reportedly in the works.

So, here's what time the show starts and how long you'll need to claim your seat on the sofa for.

Love Island's Ope, Jasmine, and Aidan pictured together.
Ope, Jasmine, and Aidan are all entering the villa. Picture: ITV

What time does Love Island 2026 start tonight?

The first episode of Love Island 2026 airs tonight on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM.

Viewers are in for a treat, not only will they meet the OG islanders, but ITV bosses have teased a major twist for tonight's launch episode. Executive producer Lewis Evans and the show’s Commissioning Editor, Amanda Stavri, confessed they were determined to bring “game-playing” to the forefront of the show.

Lewis said: "We’re doing something that we’ve never done before in the history of Love Island. We’re going to take a big risk and we hope it pays off.”

The pair even hinted that the major new twist would be linked to the very first coupling-up session of the series, with rumours speculating that the islanders will enter the villa at night.

How long is the first Love Island episode?

The episode will be 1 hours and 35 minutes long, which is 95 minutes.

Once the show finishes, you can immediately tune into Love Island: The Debrief, a daily reaction show hosted by the 'Big Three' made up of Shakira Khan, Toni Laites, and Yasmin Pettet.

The episodes are a must-watch, as they'll speak to dumped islanders, get villa gossip, and share their hot takes. We can't wait for the iconic trio to be back on our screens!

Read more Love Island news here:

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