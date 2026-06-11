What time is Love Island on tonight? Start and finish time revealed

What time is Love Island on tonight? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

What time is Love Island on tonight? Here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch series 13.

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Let's be honest, summer would be incomplete without Love Island dominating our TV screens and evenings, and this year it's no different.

With more beds than ever in the series 13 villa, viewers can expect a record number of bombshells, with six making their debut during the first week - a first for the show.

From Ellie Chadwick and Samraj Toor's unexpected dumping and Aidan Murphy's younger brother Kavan Murphy entering the villa, it's already one of the juiciest season's yet.

But, with the World Cup starting we're all wondering if there'll be changes to the Love Island schedule. So, here's a daily update of what time the show starts and how long the episode is.

Love Island 2026 lineup. Picture: ITV

What time is Love Island on tonight?

Love island is on tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

The hit dating show airs on TV Sunday to Friday, and on Saturdays there's unseen bits - a special spin-off episode showing unseen footage from the villa.

How long is Love Island on for tonight?

Tonight, Thursday 11th June, Love Island is on for an hour and twenty minutes, between 9pm and 10.20pm.

Love Island 2026 contestants take part in the first challenge of series 13. Picture: ITV

It's not unheard of for ITV bosses to unexpectedly extend an episode due to various reasons. A week into series 13 they extended an episode by 15 minutes because of "loads of snogging action" going on in the villa.

At the time, a source revealed to tabloids: “There is so much kissing action, bosses couldn’t fit it all into the usual 65 minute episode, so they decided the extend the slot by 15 minutes to cram it all in – and viewers won’t be disappointed."

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