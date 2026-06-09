Love Island bosses extend tonight's episode for shocking reason

9 June 2026, 16:09 | Updated: 9 June 2026, 16:14

Love Island Kavan Murphy and Priya, Lorenzo and Jasmine pictured talking.
Love Island bosses extend tonight's episode for shocking reason. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island bosses have extended tonight's episode by 15 minutes for a shocking reason.

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A secret hideaway kiss, Ellie Chadwick in tears, and a shock recoupling with Victoria Onanusi and Namibia Rosa picking first - talk about a messy first look for tonight's episode of Love Island.

From George Knight's sudden exit to six new bombshells entering the villa, series 13 has kept viewers on their toes just one week in.

Despite the chaos, it seems viewers are wanting more drama and romance, and ITV bosses have listened by extending tonight's episode for a shocking reason.

Here’s everything they’ve said about the decision to extend tonight’s episode by 15 minutes.

Love Island's Sam Workman and Namibia Rosa pictured in the hideaway.
Love Island's Sam and Namibia visit the hideaway. Picture: ITV

A source has revealed to tabloids the extended Love Island action tonight, saying: “Things really heat up in the villa and there is loads of snogging action.

“Some fans felt like the romance got off to a bit of a slow start this series, but the islanders are certainly making up for things tonight."

The continued:“There is so much kissing action, bosses couldn’t fit it all into the usual 65 minute episode, so they decided the extend the slot by 15 minutes to cram it all in – and viewers won’t be disappointed."

This means that Love Island will still start at its usual time of 9pm, but it'll run for 15 minutes longer than usual, finishing at 10:20pm.

While viewers won't miss out on the kissing action on tonight's episode, one thing they've always missed out on since the show started in 2015 is watching the contestants eat their meals together.

A Love Island producer recently explained the reason behind this, saying: "Everyone always asks for lunch to be filmed and dinner to be filmed. Is that something you guys want? Can I just say we’ve tried it and the chat is s--t. Like, there’s no chat because you’re literally eating."

"I think the idea of it is brilliant and I think we’ll continue to film it and if the chat is good, we’ll show it. But quite often people are just really enjoying eating, so it’s really hard. But we will try. Last series, we tried loads."

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