Love Island star Toni's mum addresses rumours she's 'suing ITV'

28 July 2025, 15:42

Love Island star Toni's mum Leslie [left] and Toni [right]
Love Island star Toni's mum addresses rumours she's 'suing ITV'. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Leslie, the mum of Love Island star Toni Laites, has addressed viral rumours that she and Shakira's mum Sunika are suing ITV.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A week before the Love Island series 12 final, rumours began to circulate online claiming Toni Laites and Shakira Khan's mums were suing ITV.

Rumours that Toni and Shakira's mums, Leslie and Sunika, were suing ITV began when Leslie turned her TikTok account to private and Sunika deleted all of her TikTok videos including commentary about Love Island.

One Love Island updates account claimed that "sources" had told them their online behaviour was a direct result to taking legal action against the TV giant. Their post has gained over two million views

But now, ahead of the family visit episode, Leslie has addressed the rumours.

Harrison and Toni on the floor of the terrace in the Love Island villa
Harrison had Toni crawling on the terrace floor. Picture: ITV

As Leslie set her account to private, only those following her beforehand have access to her videos. However, users have shared a recent video she posted where she said: "My accounts were set to private, because I had other things to do.

"Not because myself and Shakira's mum are suing ITV, we are definitely not. That rumour should be put to rest immediately."

It's likely she and Sunika had to remove their content about Love Island because they are appearing on the show during the family visits.

Fans were quick to believe the mums were suing the show as there's been a large part of the audience who feel Shakira and Toni have been treated unfairly in the villa.

However, there is a major divide online about whether Toni and Shakira are the "mean girls" of the villa, or if it's Meg Moore and Helena Ford.

The girls themselves addressed a divide between them in recent episodes and decided to put their differences aside for the final week of the show.

Shakira&squot;s mum tells her: "He can prove himself to you before he has to prove himself to me."
Shakira's mum tells her: "He can prove himself to you before he has to prove himself to me.". Picture: ITV

This also comes after it was reported that Shakira had tried to leave the villa but was allegedly persuaded to stay by producers.

Fans were outraged by this, with one saying: "So they convinced her to stay so they can humiliate her even more for the grafties."

And another said: "They should let her leave at this point, the life has been drained from her."

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island first look sees Shakira pie Harry before being confronted by her mum

Love Island first look sees Harry get 'pied' before being grilled by Shakira's mum

Harry faces major backlash from villa in Love Island spoilers for tonight's episode

Love Island spoiler sees Harry face major backlash from the villa

Love Island first look shows Helena confronts Harry about his past flirty conversations during Grafties clips

Love Island first look sees Helena confront Harry in dramatic conversation

Lauren's promo image and talking to Harrison.

Love Island's Lauren defends Harrison over Women's Aid statement

Love Island's Shakira Khan crying and pictured with Conor

Love Island's Shakira 'threatened to quit' show but producers persuaded her to stay

Hot On Capital

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why the show is ending with season 3

The Summer I Turned Pretty author explains why the show is ending with season 3

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out
When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

Who is Kim Kardashian dating in 2025?

JoJo and Chris cuddling and standing together.

JoJo Siwa left in tears after Chris Hughes' unexpected comment about her hairline

Jeremiah's ending in The Summer I Turned Pretty might have changed

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Gavin Casalegno hints Jeremiah's ending might be different

Love Island spoiler says Helena and Harry "split" after explosive Shakira row

Love Island spoiler says Helena and Harry "split" after explosive Shakira row

Love Island's Shakira Khan at the pool and cuddling Toni

Love Island's Shakira raises concerns "she will walk" after latest villa twist

Exclusive: Love Island's Harrison breaks silence on Shakira romance rumours

Exclusive: Love Island's Harrison breaks silence on Shakira romance rumours

Jesy Nelson opens up about 'high-risk' pregnancy

Jesy Nelson reveals she had a 'threatened miscarriage' at the start of her twin pregnancy

Is Belly pregnant in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Is Belly pregnant in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's what happens in the books

Why did they remove Belly's narration in The Summer I Turned pretty season 3 episode 3?

The Summer I Turned Pretty completely removes important Belly detail in episode 3

Luca Bish and Faye Winter reacting to moments in Love Island.

Shocking Love Island moments that received the most Ofcom complaints ever

Leigh-Anne reveals what to expect from her debut solo album

Leigh-Anne reveals what to expect from her debut solo album

Love Island's Dejon has some words of wisdom for Harry

Love Island's first look shows Dejon give best friend Harry a warning

Here's when Love Island season 12 is predicted to end

When is the Love Island 2025 final? Finish date is closer than you think

Meg Moore's Love Island promo pic.

Where Love Island's Meg Moore is from revealed as fans are left baffled by her accent

Who is Beck in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's why Laurel calls Susannah 'Beck'

Who is Beck in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Here's why Laurel calls Susannah 'Beck'

Trisha Paytas baby theory explained

The Trisha Paytas 'baby reincarnation theory' explained

Internet

More Movies & TV News

Fantastic Four cast take on a chaotic mystery interview

Pedro Pascal gets chaotic with 'sticky hand' in mystery Fantastic Four interview

Islanders attend LI Fest after villa accident

Love Island star rushed to hospital after gruesome villa accident

Love Island's Blu Chegini has a second chance at finding love in the villa

Love Island Blu Chegini: Age, job, secret talent and who he was coupled up with revealed

Love Island's Harrison says Megan's return will 'throw a spanner in the works' for Conor and Shakira

Exclusive: Love Island's Harrison reveals unaired chats with Conor as Megan returns

What songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every song on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack (so far)

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset