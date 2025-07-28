Love Island star Toni's mum addresses rumours she's 'suing ITV'

Love Island star Toni's mum addresses rumours she's 'suing ITV'. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Leslie, the mum of Love Island star Toni Laites, has addressed viral rumours that she and Shakira's mum Sunika are suing ITV.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A week before the Love Island series 12 final, rumours began to circulate online claiming Toni Laites and Shakira Khan's mums were suing ITV.

Rumours that Toni and Shakira's mums, Leslie and Sunika, were suing ITV began when Leslie turned her TikTok account to private and Sunika deleted all of her TikTok videos including commentary about Love Island.

One Love Island updates account claimed that "sources" had told them their online behaviour was a direct result to taking legal action against the TV giant. Their post has gained over two million views

But now, ahead of the family visit episode, Leslie has addressed the rumours.

Harrison had Toni crawling on the terrace floor. Picture: ITV

As Leslie set her account to private, only those following her beforehand have access to her videos. However, users have shared a recent video she posted where she said: "My accounts were set to private, because I had other things to do.

"Not because myself and Shakira's mum are suing ITV, we are definitely not. That rumour should be put to rest immediately."

It's likely she and Sunika had to remove their content about Love Island because they are appearing on the show during the family visits.

Fans were quick to believe the mums were suing the show as there's been a large part of the audience who feel Shakira and Toni have been treated unfairly in the villa.

However, there is a major divide online about whether Toni and Shakira are the "mean girls" of the villa, or if it's Meg Moore and Helena Ford.

The girls themselves addressed a divide between them in recent episodes and decided to put their differences aside for the final week of the show.

Shakira's mum tells her: "He can prove himself to you before he has to prove himself to me.". Picture: ITV

This also comes after it was reported that Shakira had tried to leave the villa but was allegedly persuaded to stay by producers.

Fans were outraged by this, with one saying: "So they convinced her to stay so they can humiliate her even more for the grafties."

And another said: "They should let her leave at this point, the life has been drained from her."

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.