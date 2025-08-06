Love Island's Toni reportedly set to get her own spin-off TV series

6 August 2025, 15:48

Toni's promo image and smiling.
Toni's reportedly been offered her own spin-off show. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Not only is Toni the first international star to win the UK series of Love Island, she's now in talks with ITV for her own spin-off series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's been reported that Love Island winner Toni Laites, is already being lined-up to have her very own spin-off show with ITV!

At this year's final Love Island final, Toni and partner Cach Mercer were crowned winners of 2025. Despite Toni's rocky past with ex-partner Harrison Solomon, Toni appears to have found love with Cach - especially after the couple dropped the L-bomb off-camera.

Since the show began, fans fell in love with the bubbly, straight-talking American, who has been voted most popular girl by the public, and had an impressive lead in the final voting percentages. So it's no surprise that, alongside Cach they've taken home the £50k prize.

As Toni takes her next steps into the outside world, here's everything we know about her reported spin-off show and who might make an appearance.

Love Island's Toni is set to have her own spin-off show
Love Island's Toni is set to have her own spin-off show. Picture: ITV2

From her iconic one liners to contagious energy, it seems that ITV bosses are impressed by how she's won over the British public. Unsurprisingly, it's been reported that she's set to be offered her very own fly-on-the-wall programme.

An insider told tabloids: “It’s super early days as she’s only just left the villa but there’s talk of Toni being lined up for a spin off based around her life in Vegas as a cabana girl.

They continued: "Shakira and Yas (and Cach!) would feature and her mum would also make appearances. Love Island fans have been loving Leslie on the show and on TikTok!"

It seems the Las Vegas-based pool waitress has got a bright future ahead of her on TV, and could join the likes of Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes who landed their own spin-off show after Love Island.

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren get cheeky in 'Who Said That?'

Despite finishing third place on series 3 of Love Island, Chris and Olivia went on to have their own spin-off show with ITV, called Chris and Olivia: Crackin' On which offered viewers an intimate insight into their relationship.

And let's just say the show took an unexpected turn, as the couple broke up on camera after moving into a new house together.

Since then Olivia has married footballer Bradley Dack, and Chris is with American singer JoJo Siwa who was recently left in tears after an unexpected comment.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Tommy and Ben promo images.

Reality star who kissed Love Island's Tommy and Ben breaks silence

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren at the live final where Toni won with Cach

Love Island fans spot Harrison making awkward blunder during live stream

Love Island winner Toni and finalist Yasmin

When is the Love Island 2025 reunion?

Megan and Conor, Meg and Dejon, Tommy and Lucy.

Which Love Island 2025 couples are still together and who has split?

Love Island voting percentages 2025 – how much did Toni and Cach win by?

Love Island 2025 voting percentages revealed as Toni and Cach win show

Hot On Capital

Why is there only 4 episodes of Wednesday season 2? Here's why it's so short

Is Wednesday season 2 only 4 episodes long? Here's why it's so short

The Summer I Turned Pretty book reveals exactly what Belly thinks in the peach scene

Belly and Conrad's peach scene in The Summer I Turned Pretty is even steamier in the book

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans discover mind-blowing easter egg in season 3 episode titles

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans discover mind-blowing easter egg in season 3 episode titles
How old is Pugsley in Wednesday season 2? Isaac Ordonez's age and sudden growth spurt explained

How old is Pugsley in Wednesday season 2? Isaac Ordonez responds to shock over growth spurt
What time does Wednesday season 2 part 1 come out on Netflix?

Wednesday season 2 release time: Here's when Part 1 comes out on Netflix

Olivia Rodrigo new album: OR3 release date, title, tracklist, tour, theories and news

When is Olivia Rodrigo's new album out? OR3 release date, title, tracklist, tour and theories
Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott's relationship timeline so far

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott dating timeline – their relationship so far

Angel and Shakira and Conor sitting together.

Three Love Island stars tried to quit the villa in dramatic scenes cut from the show

Cach and Toni final promo image and cuddling on the terrace.

Love Island's Cach drops major bombshell to Toni off-camera before winning show

Beyoncé Act III: Release date, title, tracklist, rock theories, tour and news about her new album

Is Beyoncé releasing a rock album? Act III release date, title, tracklist, theories, tour and news
Who won Love Island 2025?

Love Island 2025 winners are Toni and Cach

Cach's promo image and with his partner on UK dating show.

Love Island's Cach has a surprising TV dating show past

Love Island's Cach and Toni

Exclusive: Love Island's Billykiss 'waiting for Cach' despite Toni friendship

Toni's promo image and walking to the garden.

Love Island’s Toni invisible health battle explained

Meg promo images and sitting with Dejon.

Love Island’s Meg reveals next step with Dejon after shock dumping

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, plot, cast, spoilers and trailers

Stranger Things 5 episode lengths teased by Duffer brothers

Stranger Things 5 runtime and episode length teased by Duffer brothers

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans

Is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack

What songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every song on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack (so far)

More Movies & TV News

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out
When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

What time does Love Island 2025 final start and finish? Here's how long it's on for

What time is the Love Island final tonight and when does it finish?

Corey Mylcreest explains why My Oxford Year completely changed the ending from the book

Netflix's My Oxford Year completely changed the ending from the book

Meg and Dejon together with a baby and outside the villa.

Are Love Island's Meg and Dejon still together?

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton