Love Island's Toni reportedly set to get her own spin-off TV series

By Lily Bell

Not only is Toni the first international star to win the UK series of Love Island, she's now in talks with ITV for her own spin-off series.

It's been reported that Love Island winner Toni Laites, is already being lined-up to have her very own spin-off show with ITV!

At this year's final Love Island final, Toni and partner Cach Mercer were crowned winners of 2025. Despite Toni's rocky past with ex-partner Harrison Solomon, Toni appears to have found love with Cach - especially after the couple dropped the L-bomb off-camera.

Since the show began, fans fell in love with the bubbly, straight-talking American, who has been voted most popular girl by the public, and had an impressive lead in the final voting percentages. So it's no surprise that, alongside Cach they've taken home the £50k prize.

As Toni takes her next steps into the outside world, here's everything we know about her reported spin-off show and who might make an appearance.

Love Island's Toni is set to have her own spin-off show. Picture: ITV2

From her iconic one liners to contagious energy, it seems that ITV bosses are impressed by how she's won over the British public. Unsurprisingly, it's been reported that she's set to be offered her very own fly-on-the-wall programme.

An insider told tabloids: “It’s super early days as she’s only just left the villa but there’s talk of Toni being lined up for a spin off based around her life in Vegas as a cabana girl.

They continued: "Shakira and Yas (and Cach!) would feature and her mum would also make appearances. Love Island fans have been loving Leslie on the show and on TikTok!"

It seems the Las Vegas-based pool waitress has got a bright future ahead of her on TV, and could join the likes of Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes who landed their own spin-off show after Love Island.

Despite finishing third place on series 3 of Love Island, Chris and Olivia went on to have their own spin-off show with ITV, called Chris and Olivia: Crackin' On which offered viewers an intimate insight into their relationship.

And let's just say the show took an unexpected turn, as the couple broke up on camera after moving into a new house together.

Since then Olivia has married footballer Bradley Dack, and Chris is with American singer JoJo Siwa who was recently left in tears after an unexpected comment.

