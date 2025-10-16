Love Island's Toni Laites opens up about being "homeless" months after winning the show

Love Island winner Toni Laites says she's become "homeless" since winning the show. Picture: Shutterstock / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island series 12 winner Toni Laites opened up to fans about her "homelessness" and asked them to "patient" with her.

25-year-old Toni Laites arrived on Love Island series 12 as the first every American contestant to star on the show, and she went on to win it.

After a tumultuous journey where she originally had her heart set on fellow State-side islander Harrison Solomon, she wound up in the arms of Cach Mercer.

Cach and Toni soon became fan favourites and won the show, with besties Harry Cooksley and Shakira Khan as their runners up, and Jamie Rhodes and Yasmin Pettet in third place.

After winning the show, Toni was quick to reveal plans to move to the UK. While Shakira and Cach battled over who she'd be moving in with, it turns out her move hasn't been that simple at all.

Love Island's Cach and Toni during the live final. Picture: ITV

Toni took to her Instagram story to say: "You guys keep asking me 'why don't you just get an apartment?, why don't you just get an apartment? Why are you staying in Airbnb's? Isn't that expensive?'

"And I went to go see an apartment today and the landlord didn't show up and there's someone inside from Booking.com so... the homelessness continues."

She wrote over the video: "Pls excuse my appearance... homeless person with clout is the new aesthetic (star emoji)."

Now, the star has shared another video opening up about the struggles she's faced since winning Love Island. She asked fans to be "patient" with her.

Love Island winner Toni Laites opens up about struggling to get a home in the UK

Speaking in a TikTok video, Toni started by saying: "I've been trying all day to film a get ready with me or a story time, but I thought it would be better if I just came on here and told you guys the truth about the last couple of months."

"I never thought that going to work as a waitress in Vegas on a random Monday afternoon would end up putting me on one of the UK's biggest reality TV shows, let alone winning as the first American.

"And I'm so grateful that you guys have put me in the position that I am in, but it hasn't been easy," she shared.

On the reality of her situation, she said: "I've been sleeping on couches, and I think this is my seventh Airbnb/hotel at this point. Living out of suitcases is hard, and I haven't had a visa, so I haven't been able to work or go live or produce the content that you guys want to see every day. But I'm trying."

Love Island series 12 winners Cach and Toni. Picture: Instagram

The reality TV star thanked fans for their support and said she hoped to get "back to that same lovable character that you guys fell in love with on your screens for eight weeks".

She admitted: "I just haven't been that person. So please be patient with me. I take so much pride in the way that I'm perceived."

Fellow Love Island star Helena Ford, who famously didn't get along with Toni in the villa, showed support, commenting: "You got this girlie, keep going ! X"

Her besties Shakira and Yasmin wrote "Love you babyyy" and "you are so loved mama xx".

