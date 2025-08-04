Love Island’s Toni invisible health battle explained

Toni Laites faces an invisible health battle everyday. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island finalist and fan favourite Toni Laites, has suffered an invisible health battle whilst being in the villa.

Love Island bombshell Toni Laites, opened up to ITV about her chronic health condition which she was diagnosed with as a teen, ahead of entering the villa.

The American bombshell spoke about her long-term health struggle, saying: "I have ulcerative colitis. I had to go to hospital the same week as my senior prom. They told me, ‘You can’t go’ and then they said, ‘Surprise, you’re going to prom!’ Nothing that exciting happens in Connecticut, so it was a big deal and a few articles were written about me."

The brunette beauty added: "What I hope people see from me being on Love Island is that not all illnesses are visible. It doesn’t have to hold you back, you can travel etc…I live my life day-to-day like anyone else."

Toni has opened up about suffering with ulcerative colitis. Picture: ITV

Since joining the show, a fan has shared a video compilation of the press coverage detailing the challenges she faced in her pursuit of attending her senior prom. The video was captioned: "Our Queen Toni going to prom not in the best way but she managed it always winning."

Love Island fans, alongside fellow ulcerative colitis sufferers have been quick to praise Toni, one commented: "I have colitis and I love her so much more for it, what a queen knowing what she copes with 😭❤️."

Another said: "I started watching this season because of Toni! So grateful her health journey has been positive enough to give her the opportunity to experience love island."

What is ulcerative colitis?

The NHS have described it as a, "long-term condition where the colon and rectum become inflamed".

The colon is the large intestine (bowel) and the rectum is the end of the bowel where poo is stored, therefore small ulcers can develop on the colon's lining, and can bleed and produce pus.

