Love Island's Cach drops major bombshell to Toni off-camera before winning show

5 August 2025, 11:52

Cach and Toni final promo image and cuddling on the terrace.
Love Island's Cach drops bombshell to Toni off-camera ahead of final. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Cach takes his relationship to the next level with Toni, as he drops a major bombshell to her off-camera.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's official, Toni Laites and Cach Mercer are your Love Island 2025 winners! But before the final episode, Cach revealed that he dropped a major bombshell to Toni off-camera.

Toni and Cach have had quite the journey since they first met at Casa Amor. Following her rocky relationship with Harrison Solomon, Toni hit it off with Cach instantly and chose to couple up with him but her feelings for Harrison still lingered.

Toni ended up re-coupling with Harrison in one of the messiest Firepit moments of the series. However, when Harrison left with Lauren, Toni made amends with Cach and they rekindled their relationship.

And it seems they had taken things even further in private just hours before they were announced as the winners, but none of the us saw it. Yep, they dropped the L-bomb!

Toni and Cach at the firepit.
Toni and Cach have won the £50k prize money. Picture: ITV

During the final, host Maya Jama spoke to Toni and Cach where they reflected on their Love Island journey. She then asked: "A little birdie did tell me one of you might have dropped the 'L' Bomb. Can you confirm or deny this?"

A giggling Toni then responded: "Cach told me he loved me last night!"

As the audience clapped and cheered, Toni then confirmed with a smile that she said it back.

Since this moment, fans have flooded social media with support and admiration for the couple, whose special moment happened in private, one tweeted: "People thinking Toni was more for Cach when Cach was the first to say I love you, and in PRIVATE!! away from cameras and everyone in the villa. MY WINNERS."

While another fan tweeted: "For all of you that said Cach doesn’t like Toni. He told her he loves her in bed, without the cameras mind you, that shows how genuine he is."

Harrison and Lauren together.
Harrison's had an awkward reaction to Cach dropping the "L"-bomb. Picture: TikTok

But in true Love Island style, as soon as Toni told Maya they'd said "I love you" to each other, the cameras cut to her ex-partner Harrison Solomon and current partner Lauren Wood, who looked on awkwardly.

The moment has since gone viral online, one commented: "The fact that Toni and Cach won makes Harrison’s reaction so much funnier."

Another added: "Love Island camera man is HILARIOUS why he put the camera on Harrison when they mentioned Cach saying he love Toni … he didn’t seem pleased."

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren get cheeky in 'Who Said That?'

Read more Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Who won Love Island 2025?

Love Island 2025 winners are Toni and Cach

Cach's promo image and with his partner on UK dating show.

Love Island's Cach has a surprising TV dating show past

Love Island's Cach and Toni

Exclusive: Love Island's Billykiss 'waiting for Cach' despite Toni friendship

Toni's promo image and walking to the garden.

Love Island’s Toni invisible health battle explained

Meg promo images and sitting with Dejon.

Love Island’s Meg reveals next step with Dejon after shock dumping

Hot On Capital

What time does Wednesday season 2 part 1 come out on Netflix?

Wednesday season 2 release time: Here's when Part 1 comes out on Netflix

Beyoncé Act III: Release date, title, tracklist, rock theories, tour and news about her new album

Is Beyoncé releasing a rock album? Act III release date, title, tracklist, theories, tour and news
Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, plot, cast, spoilers and trailers

Stranger Things 5 episode lengths teased by Duffer brothers

Stranger Things 5 runtime and episode length teased by Duffer brothers

When is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans

Is Taylor Swift releasing her 12th album? TS12 release date theory goes viral among fans

What Taylor Swift songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every Taylor Swift song in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack

What songs are in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3?

Every song on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 soundtrack (so far)

What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty come out on Prime Video?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out
When and what day do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out?

When do new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty come out? Release schedule revealed

What time does Love Island 2025 final start and finish? Here's how long it's on for

What time is the Love Island final tonight and when does it finish?

Corey Mylcreest explains why My Oxford Year completely changed the ending from the book

Netflix's My Oxford Year completely changed the ending from the book

Meg and Dejon together with a baby and outside the villa.

Are Love Island's Meg and Dejon still together?

Chappell Roan 'The Subway' lyrics meaning

Chappell Roan explains heartbreaking meaning behind 'The Subway' lyrics

Is Miley Cyrus doing a Hannah Montana tour? The 20th anniversary plans explained

Is Miley Cyrus doing a Hannah Montana tour? The 20th anniversary plans explained

What time does Love Island 2025 start and how long is it on for?

What time does the Love Island final start tonight and how long is it on for?

What you don't know about the Love Island prize money

Love Island winners reveal truth about £50k prize money

Love Island All Stars confirmed for third series in 2026

Love Island All Stars 3 confirmed for 2026 with major change

Jessie J rushed back to hospital six weeks after breast cancer surgery

Jessie J reveals why she was rushed back to hospital six weeks after breast cancer surgery

Who's favourite to win Love Island 2025? Latest odds revealed

Who's favourite to win Love Island? Latest odds revealed

Love Island OGs Meg and Dejon leave villa after brutal dumping by ex-islanders

Love Island OGs Meg and Dejon dumped after brutal confrontation with ex-islanders

More Movies & TV News

Why did Love Island's Ben and Andrada split?

Why Love Island's Ben and Andrada split explained

Love Island's Billykiss says it's "convenient" that Dejon made Meg his girlfriend

Exclusive: Love Island's Billykiss on if Dejon has a 'game plan'

Love Island star Dejon's sister deletes video saying he should leave Meg

Love Island star Dejon's sister deletes video saying he should leave Meg

Meg Moore's Love Island promo pic.

Where Love Island's Meg Moore is from revealed as fans are left baffled by her accent

Exclusive: Dumped Love Island star wants Harry and Shakira to win

Exclusive: Dumped Love Island star wants Harry and Shakira to win

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton