Love Island's Cach drops major bombshell to Toni off-camera before winning show

By Lily Bell

Cach takes his relationship to the next level with Toni, as he drops a major bombshell to her off-camera.

It's official, Toni Laites and Cach Mercer are your Love Island 2025 winners! But before the final episode, Cach revealed that he dropped a major bombshell to Toni off-camera.

Toni and Cach have had quite the journey since they first met at Casa Amor. Following her rocky relationship with Harrison Solomon, Toni hit it off with Cach instantly and chose to couple up with him but her feelings for Harrison still lingered.

Toni ended up re-coupling with Harrison in one of the messiest Firepit moments of the series. However, when Harrison left with Lauren, Toni made amends with Cach and they rekindled their relationship.

And it seems they had taken things even further in private just hours before they were announced as the winners, but none of the us saw it. Yep, they dropped the L-bomb!

Toni and Cach have won the £50k prize money. Picture: ITV

During the final, host Maya Jama spoke to Toni and Cach where they reflected on their Love Island journey. She then asked: "A little birdie did tell me one of you might have dropped the 'L' Bomb. Can you confirm or deny this?"

A giggling Toni then responded: "Cach told me he loved me last night!"

As the audience clapped and cheered, Toni then confirmed with a smile that she said it back.

Since this moment, fans have flooded social media with support and admiration for the couple, whose special moment happened in private, one tweeted: "People thinking Toni was more for Cach when Cach was the first to say I love you, and in PRIVATE!! away from cameras and everyone in the villa. MY WINNERS."

While another fan tweeted: "For all of you that said Cach doesn’t like Toni. He told her he loves her in bed, without the cameras mind you, that shows how genuine he is."

Harrison's had an awkward reaction to Cach dropping the "L"-bomb. Picture: TikTok

But in true Love Island style, as soon as Toni told Maya they'd said "I love you" to each other, the cameras cut to her ex-partner Harrison Solomon and current partner Lauren Wood, who looked on awkwardly.

The moment has since gone viral online, one commented: "The fact that Toni and Cach won makes Harrison’s reaction so much funnier."

Another added: "Love Island camera man is HILARIOUS why he put the camera on Harrison when they mentioned Cach saying he love Toni … he didn’t seem pleased."

