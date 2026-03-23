Reason why Love Island's Toni and Cach split revealed

23 March 2026, 11:07

Love Island series 12 winners Toni Laites and Cach Mercer have officially split
Love Island series 12 winners Toni Laites and Cach Mercer have officially split. Picture: Shutterstock / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island series 12 winners Toni Laites and Cach Mercer have officially called it quits. Here's why the fan-fave pair split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following them appearing at their first BRIT Awards together, it was reported that Love Island's series 12 winners Toni Laites and Cach Mercer's relationship was on the rocks.

It was said they'd had a row and left the event separately. Despite this, reports were coming out that they were trying to work through their problems, as they still had a lot of love for each other.

But now it's been confirmed that the fan-favourite couple have decided to go their separate ways for good. So, why did Toni and Cach split? Here's what we know.

Toni Laites and Cach Mercer attend The BRIT Awards 2026
Toni Laites and Cach Mercer attend The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

Why did Love Island's Toni and Cach split?

It's been alleged that Toni and Cach's row at The BRITs was the "final straw" for their relationship. A source has told the tabloids: "It’s definitely over with Toni and Cach and they’ve called it quits.

"It’s a really sad situation but after being on the rocks for a while, the Brits ended up being the final straw and they couldn’t make it work.

They added: "They kept talking and tried to make things work but have now called it a day."

Toni and Cach won Love Island 2025
Toni and Cach won Love Island 2025. Picture: Instagram

The news comes as the pair both returned to London after separate trips to Morocco and New York.

It's not been said what their arguments at The BRITs was about but at the time it was said that it happened half-way through the awards ceremony.

"It got so bad that Cach left and didn’t return for the rest of the evening then they left separately," a source said.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Ciaran and Samie pictured at the finale and posing together.

Why did Love Island winners Ciaran and Samie split?

Love Island All Stars couple Milllie and Zac have reunitedd

Watch the sweet moment Love Island All Stars couple Millie and Zac are reunited

Love Island's Belle horrifies fans with 'Mother's Day' post to Harrison.

Love Island's Belle shocks fans with 'Mother's Day' post dedicated to Harrison

Love Island's Scott has revealed why he's been on the show so many times

Scott van-der-Sluis reveals real reason he's been on Love Island so many times

Love Island's Ciaran and Samie in the villa and a screenshot from Mitch's Snapchat story.

Love Island’s Mitch suggests Samie is to 'blame' for Ciaran split in now-deleted post

Hot On Capital

MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip pictured on their wedding day and reception.

Are MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip still together?

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Meet the MAFS Australia 2026 cast

Meet the MAFS Australia 2026 cast - Every bride and groom revealed

Here's what time the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special comes out

Here's what time the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special comes out

Married At First Sight's Luke and Mel's wedding day and Luke on a podcast.

MAFS Australia’s Luke says Mel relationship 'left him with PTSD'

Myles Smith 'My Mess, My Heart, My Life' Tour info

Myles Smith 'My Mess, My Heart, My Life' Tour - tickets, presale, venues & more

RAYE Click Clack Symphony lyrics meaning explained

The deeper meaning behind RAYE's 'Click Clack Symphony' lyrics explained

MAFS UK expert Mel Schilling has become a TV favourite thanks to her frank and honest advice

Who is MAFS Expert Mel Schilling? Age, net worth, health battle and husband revealed

MAFS Australia bride lost her job after brutal dinner party tirade

MAFS Australia bride 'fired' from her job after "awful" dinner party behaviour

Jesy Nelson "really sad" as she shares update on twins' health

Jesy Nelson "really sad" as she shares update on twins' health

EMELINE: 'I think I will always have a crush on Kehlani' | My Life In 20

EMELINE: 'I think I will always have a crush on Kehlani' | My Life In 20

MAFS Australia's Sam "hurt" by unseen footage of Chris

MAFS Australia's Chris' shocking unseen footage has viewers saying Sam 'dodged a bullet'

Niall Horan's album 'Dinner Party' includes song written in memory of Liam Payne

Niall Horan pens moving song 'End of an Era' in tribute of Liam Payne

Here's what time BTS ARIRANG album comes out, as well as their Netflix live performance and documentary

Here's exactly what time BTS' ARIRANG album comes out

MAFS Australia's John Aiken praises "incredible" Mel Schilling amid terminal cancer update

MAFS expert John Aiken praises "incredible" Mel Schilling after terminal cancer diagnosis

Ruth Gemmell opens up about Violet's intimate scenes in Bridgerton

Bridgerton's Ruth Gemmell says she "went home and cried" over Violet's sex scene

Jordan North and Willian Hanson's Help I Sexted My Boss podcast is going on tour in 2026

Help I Sexted My Boss podcast 2026 tour - How to get tickets

Events

MAFS Australia viewers slam Mel after photo ranking challenge and 'ick' comment

MAFS Australia viewers slam Mel after photo ranking challenge and 'ick' comment

MAFS Australia's Scott's defended his audition tape on TODAY

MAFS Australia's Scott defends comments about kids in his audition tape

MAFS Australia's Chris' shocking audition tape has been revealed in full

MAFS Australia's Chris' shocking audition tape has been revealed in full

More Movies & TV News

Gia and Scott pictured on their wedding day and Bec crying on her day.

What time is MAFS Australia on tonight?

Love Story episode 8 release time: Here's when the next episode of Love Story comes out

Love Story episode 8 release time: Here's when the next episode of Love Story comes out

MAFS Australia's Mel issues apology for "insensitive" treatment of Luke on the show

MAFS Australia's Mel issues apology for "insensitive" treatment of Luke on the show

Scott's MAFS audition tape led Gia to tears

MAFS Australia's Scott's true feelings about kids exposed in audition tape

Are MAFS Australia's Chris and Sam still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Sam and Chris still together?

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton