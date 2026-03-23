Reason why Love Island's Toni and Cach split revealed

Love Island series 12 winners Toni Laites and Cach Mercer have officially split. Picture: Shutterstock / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island series 12 winners Toni Laites and Cach Mercer have officially called it quits. Here's why the fan-fave pair split.

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Following them appearing at their first BRIT Awards together, it was reported that Love Island's series 12 winners Toni Laites and Cach Mercer's relationship was on the rocks.

It was said they'd had a row and left the event separately. Despite this, reports were coming out that they were trying to work through their problems, as they still had a lot of love for each other.

But now it's been confirmed that the fan-favourite couple have decided to go their separate ways for good. So, why did Toni and Cach split? Here's what we know.

Toni Laites and Cach Mercer attend The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

Why did Love Island's Toni and Cach split?

It's been alleged that Toni and Cach's row at The BRITs was the "final straw" for their relationship. A source has told the tabloids: "It’s definitely over with Toni and Cach and they’ve called it quits.

"It’s a really sad situation but after being on the rocks for a while, the Brits ended up being the final straw and they couldn’t make it work.

They added: "They kept talking and tried to make things work but have now called it a day."

Toni and Cach won Love Island 2025. Picture: Instagram

The news comes as the pair both returned to London after separate trips to Morocco and New York.

It's not been said what their arguments at The BRITs was about but at the time it was said that it happened half-way through the awards ceremony.

"It got so bad that Cach left and didn’t return for the rest of the evening then they left separately," a source said.

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