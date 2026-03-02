Love Island’s Toni and Cach split rumours explained

Love Island’s Toni and Cach split rumours explained. Picture: ITV & Getty

By Lily Bell

Have Love Island winners Toni Laites and Cach Mercer split? Here's everything we know so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island winners Toni Laites and Cach Mercer are reportedly ‘on the verge of splitting’ less than a year after winning the show.

Toni was the first ever American bombshell to star on the show, and she instantly became an 'it' girl with viewers. Despite a tumultuous journey with Harrison Solomon, she eventually found a connection with Cach, and the pair became the power couple that went on to win the show.

Since leaving the villa, the pair have embraced all the new opportunities on offer, and over the weekend the couple attended their first BRIT Awards in Manchester.

Despite a loved-up red carpet display, reports have since emerged that they had an explosive row during the show and have also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Love Island's Cach and Toni during the live final. Picture: ITV

Have Love Island winners Toni Laites and Cach Mercer split?

It's reported that once they got inside The BRITs and made it to their table, they had an argument.

Speaking about the situation a source told tabloids: “All of sudden things between Toni and Cach became pretty heated and they ended up in a full-blown argument around halfway through the ceremony."

They added: “It got so bad that Cach left and didn’t return for the rest of the evening then they left separately.”

Cach was later seen at the Warner Music after party; however, there was no sign of girlfriend Toni. And if that wasn't bad enough, the pair have unfollowed each other on Instagram after hardly posting about one another recently - so things aren’t looking good for them.

Despite it being Cach's birthday recently, Toni also stayed quiet on social media.

Sources also claimed that things haven’t been good between the pair for a while. They said: "Things haven’t been good for a while and have been on the rocks. This might be the final straw.”

Fans have flooded social media with their reactions following reports of their alleged split. In the comment section of Toni’s BRIT Awards Instagram post, one fan wrote: "Tell me it’s click bait, there’s no way they’ve ended."

Another wrote: "I’m giving ya’ll 3 days maximum to FIX IT please!!!"

Meanwhile, on Cach's Instagram fans have shared a similar sentiment. One commented: Where is Toni? 😢😢 hope rumours aren’t true."

Another wrote: "Damn no pictures with Toni 😢😢they are so done 😢😢."

Read more about Love Island here: