Love Island’s Toni and Cach split rumours explained

2 March 2026, 10:16

Love Island’s Toni and Cach split rumours explained
Love Island’s Toni and Cach split rumours explained. Picture: ITV & Getty

By Lily Bell

Have Love Island winners Toni Laites and Cach Mercer split? Here's everything we know so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island winners Toni Laites and Cach Mercer are reportedly ‘on the verge of splitting’ less than a year after winning the show.

Toni was the first ever American bombshell to star on the show, and she instantly became an 'it' girl with viewers. Despite a tumultuous journey with Harrison Solomon, she eventually found a connection with Cach, and the pair became the power couple that went on to win the show.

Since leaving the villa, the pair have embraced all the new opportunities on offer, and over the weekend the couple attended their first BRIT Awards in Manchester.

Despite a loved-up red carpet display, reports have since emerged that they had an explosive row during the show and have also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Love Island's Cach and Toni pictured during the live final.
Love Island's Cach and Toni during the live final. Picture: ITV

Have Love Island winners Toni Laites and Cach Mercer split?

It's reported that once they got inside The BRITs and made it to their table, they had an argument.

Speaking about the situation a source told tabloids: “All of sudden things between Toni and Cach became pretty heated and they ended up in a full-blown argument around halfway through the ceremony."

They added: “It got so bad that Cach left and didn’t return for the rest of the evening then they left separately.”

Cach was later seen at the Warner Music after party; however, there was no sign of girlfriend Toni. And if that wasn't bad enough, the pair have unfollowed each other on Instagram after hardly posting about one another recently - so things aren’t looking good for them.

Despite it being Cach's birthday recently, Toni also stayed quiet on social media.

Sources also claimed that things haven’t been good between the pair for a while. They said: "Things haven’t been good for a while and have been on the rocks. This might be the final straw.”

Fans have flooded social media with their reactions following reports of their alleged split. In the comment section of Toni’s BRIT Awards Instagram post, one fan wrote: "Tell me it’s click bait, there’s no way they’ve ended."

Another wrote: "I’m giving ya’ll 3 days maximum to FIX IT please!!!"

Meanwhile, on Cach's Instagram fans have shared a similar sentiment. One commented: Where is Toni? 😢😢 hope rumours aren’t true."

Another wrote: "Damn no pictures with Toni 😢😢they are so done 😢😢."

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Here's the relationship status of the Love Island All Stars series three finalists

Which Love Island All Stars 2026 couples are still together?

Love Island All Stars' Jack promo image and pictured hugging Sher.

Love Island All Stars’ Jack Keating sparks Sher Suarez split rumours

Love Island's Lucinda finally addresses Millie and Chloe fall out

Love Island's Lucinda finally addresses reason for Millie and Chloe fall out

Harrison said a lot of the claims Lauren made were "untrue"

Love Island's Lauren responds to Harrison's statement during All Stars final

Love Island's Jack and Kyra pictured during the final.

Love Island's Jack apologises after Kyra calls him out for 'disrespectful' comments

Hot On Capital

Harry Styles pictured at The BRIT Awards 2026 and performing on tour.

Harry Styles pop up store locations and opening times

Bella Kay is March’s Capital Buzz Artist

Bella Kay is March’s Capital Buzz Artist

MAFS UK's Keye pictured on MAFS and posing.

MAFS UK's Keye shares how he 'fell into a depression' after filming

Sombr's BRITs performance leaves viewers confused after shocking interruption

Sombr's BRITs performance leaves viewers confused after he was pushed off stage

Rosalía performs with Bjork at The BRIT Awards 2026

Rosalía delivers epic performance of 'Berghain' with Björk at The BRIT Awards 2026

BRIT Awards 2026 nominations revealed

BRIT Awards 2026 nominations and winners

Harry Styles performing 'Aperture' live for the first time

Harry Styles performs 'Aperture' for the first time opening The BRIT Awards 2026

Harry Styles arrives at The BRIT Awards

Harry Styles makes his first BRITs red carpet appearance in three years

Rosé, JADE, Harry Styles and Rosalía on the BRIT Awards 2026 red carpet

Harry Styles, Rosalía, JADE, Lola Young & more on The BRITs 2026 red carpet

Raye, Harry Styles and Sombr pictured performing.

Who performed at The BRITs 2026?

RAYE 'Nightingale Lane' lyrics meaning explained

The heartbreaking meaning behind RAYE's 'Nightingale Lane' lyrics explained

Bridgerton season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and which sibling it will focus on

Bridgerton season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and which sibling it will focus on

Who does Eloise marry in Bridgerton?

Bridgerton boss confirms who Eloise will marry in the Netflix series

Does Francesca have children in Bridgerton?

Does Francesca have kids in Bridgerton? Her book and Netflix change explained

How does John die in Bridgerton? Does he have a brain aneurysm?

How did John die in Bridgerton? His tragic death explained

Harry Styles Coming Up Roses lyrics meaning explained

Harry Styles debuts new song 'Coming Up Roses' in Fred Again.. show

Will Bridgerton recast Hyacinth and Gregory?

Bridgerton author addresses recasting Hyacinth and Gregory actors

MAFS UK's John and Abi pictured posing and Bec and Bailey at a dinner party.

MAFS UK's John says real reason for breakups will be exposed during second reunion

MAFS Australia's Tyson Gordon promo image and at wedding.

MAFS Australia's Tyson's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

Juliette Chae and Joel Moses pictured on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Juliette and Joel still together?

More Movies & TV News

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha got folliculitis after filming Benedict and Sophie's bath tub scene

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha got folliculitis after filming bath tub scene for 7 hours

MAFS UK's Peggy pictured posing and a screenshot from her pregnancy announcement.

MAFS UK's star announces pregnancy after emotional IVF battle

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Heated Rivalry season 2: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton?

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton? Showrunner confirms her future

Does Violet Bridgerton Remarry With Lord Anderson? Here's What Happens In The Books

Does Violet Bridgerton remarry? Here's what happens in the books

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton