Love Island's Toni & Cach latest 'split' update revealed

13 March 2026, 16:14

Love Island's Toni & Cach pictured at the finale and The BRIT Awards 2026.
Love Island's Toni & Cach latest 'split' update revealed. Picture: Shutterstock & Getty

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Toni Laites and Cach Mercer were reportedly "on the rocks". Here's the latest update on their relationship.

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It wasn't long ago that Love Island winners Toni Laites and Cach Mercer were reportedly on the verge of splitting’, less than a year after winning the show.

While on the show, Toni not only became an instant 'it' girl with viewers, she also paved the way for other American bombshells in the UK franchise, with six new faces from across the pond appearing on All Stars.

Despite an on-off relationship with Harrison Solomon, she eventually found a connection with Cach, and the pair went on to win the show.

Since leaving the villa, the pair have embraced all the new opportunities on offer. However, their recent loved-up display at the BRIT Awards reportedly ended in an explosive row.

Toni and Cach pictured cuddling on the terrace.
The couple were fan-favourites. Picture: ITV

At the time, tabloids reported that they got to their table and had a "full-blown argument" around halfway through the ceremony. It was alleged Cach left and they weren't seen together for the rest of the night, with Cach later unfollowing Toni on Instagram.

However, a source has since claimed that Cach had in fact blocked Toni on Instagram, saying: “The situation is that Cach blocked Toni on Sunday afternoon when the story broke about their row, so it looked like they had unfollowed each other."

Now, it's been reported that Cach has unblocked her, and they're talking again but have made no final decision about their next steps. A source said: ”There is still so much love there. They’ve always had a fiery relationship because that’s just what they are like as people, as fans saw in the villa.

“Their friends do feel like it’s perhaps a ticking time bomb, but no make-or-break conversation has been had.”

Toni and Cach pictured on holiday together.
Toni and Cach were recently on holiday together. Picture: Instagram

Following the BRITs, Toni went quiet on socials but it was revealed that some of her best friends from The States had flown over to see her.

Returning to social media, Toni shared some snaps with her and her American besties, captioned: "this weekend felt like 2016 <3"

A source said that during her absence from the public, her and her friends had been "hunkered down" spending some quality time together while she navigates her and Cach's next moves since there is still so much love between them.

During this difficult time, Toni has also navigated rumours of a fallout with ‘The Big Three’, a group made up of herself, Yasmin Pettet and Shakira Khan.

Speculation about a fallout first began when Cach posed for a picture with Yasmin at the BRIT Awards and posted it online after the reported row, which fans took as a sign that Yasmin was taking sides.

Clearing up the situation, the source said: “There has been absolutely no fallout between Toni, Yas and Shakira. They have all been in touch – just because they’ve not been together or posting online doesn’t mean conversations aren’t happening.”

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