Love Island fans notice major part of show has gone 'missing' as Iain Stirling responds

24 June 2025, 20:47

Love Island fans have clocked the glaring omission of one of the most iconic parts of the show
Love Island fans have clocked the glaring omission of one of the most iconic parts of the show. Picture: ITV
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling has now responded to the "controversy" as fans have questioned why they've 'abandoned' such an iconic part of the series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island fans are all in agreement about three things as the latest series continues to air on ITV.

Number one: Series 12 is one of the best seasons of the show in a loooong time. Two: Bombshell Yasmin has been an absolute highlight as her brilliantly chaotic moves cause ripples around the villa. And three: It's not the same without the iconic 'tomorrow night' teasers at the end of the episodes!

In case you haven't noticed, the sneak peek previews that usually pop up in the final seconds of the episodes teasing what drama is set to unfold next have kind of disappeared.

The 'tomorrow night' teaser popped back up at the end of Monday's show ahead of the big 'The Sleepover' twist, but hundreds of fans have noticed that countless episodes have gone by without a single sneak peek.

Now, voiceover legend Iain Stirling has addressed the "controversy". Here's what he had to say...

Noticing the glaring omission of the 'tomorrow night' teasers, one viewer wrote: "Love island stop gatekeeping the tomorrow night teasers!!!!!!"

Another added: "Love island producers are the tomorrow nights being held hostage?"

In fact, the campaign to bring them back even reached Iain Stirling's comment section who has now addressed the sitch.

"Lots of you saying lots of nice things about Love Island this year, and I do really appreciate it. There is just one little thing I'd like to clear up," he said.

"I, Ian Stirling, have absolutely none, no control over the 'tomorrow night' situation," he then joked. "If they ask me to say it, I will say it. So please stop messaging me and asking me.

"I can't, I wish I could help you out, but I can't."

It's not the first time viewers have clocked the lack of 'tomorrow night' teasers either. Back in 2022 and 2023, there's plenty of tweets from people complaining about the lack of the sneak peeks.

With more twists, bombshells and the all-important Casa Amor ahead, the drama is only set to increase. And now Iain has responded, it's possible that the 'tomorrow' night' teasers may start making a comeback... Watch this space!

