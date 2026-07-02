Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Tommy and Tina break silence on dating speculation

2 July 2026, 18:12 | Updated: 2 July 2026, 18:47

Love Island's Tommy and Tina address dating rumours
Love Island's Tommy and Tina address dating rumours. Picture: Capital

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island stars Tommy Murphy and Tina Rad have finally addressed whether or not they're dating.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Tommy Murphy and Tina Rad were sent packing at the same time and dumped from the villa together, but not as a couple.

However, just before they left they'd started flirting so fans have been dying to know if they're giving their connection a go on the outside, especially since they knew each other before the show.

Tina had a tough time in the villa after coupling up with Aidan Murphy, who very quickly revealed he was more interested in rekindling things with Yasmin Hadlow than getting to know her.

So, when it came to the infamous Heart Rate Challenge, Tina made her move on Tommy to let him know she was interested.

Tommy and Tina after leaving Love Island
Tommy and Tina after leaving Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Are Love Island's Tommy and Tina dating?

After they left the villa, Tommy and Tina both came in to chat with Capital and we asked them if there was a romance blossoming between them.

Tommy shared: "Yeah, me and Tina, there's not much going on there. We had a kiss in the heart rate challenge, didn't we? She took me in for a bit of 'dungeon time', as the boys were calling it, [which is] when you got taken out onto the grass in front of the seats.

"I think if we were in [the villa] a little bit [longer], maybe we would have had a few chats, but I think on the outside things are a bit of a whirlwind for the moment."

As the pair have been spotted around London together he added: "I'm more of a babysitter to Tina at the moment, I think, kind of trailing around London."

Love Island's Tommy and Tina address dating speculation

Separately, Tina told us: "I probably won't date Tommy after this. I think he's more like my babysitter, but I like how he does everything for us."

So there you have it, not dating but they seem to be great friends!

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Everything you need to know about Casa Amor bombshell Jordan from his age and height to his job and famous sister.

Love Island's Jordan Wilson: Age, job, height, famous sister and more revealed

Love Island's Tina Rad responds to Shakira Khan saying she was 'clip farming'

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Tina Rad responds to Shakira Khan saying she was 'clip farming'

Love Island's Kavan Murphy coupled up with Charleen Murphy after Casa Amor and it's got fans saying the same thing.

Love Island's Kavan's bold Casa Amor decision has fans saying the same thing

Casa Amor is a highlight of Love Island for viewers

How long does Casa Amor last on Love Island?

Love Island sent in five new Casa Amor bombshells for 2026

Meet the Love Island Casa Amor boys for 2026

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating timeline: Their relationship so far

Harry Styles Together Together Tour start times: What time does Harry Styles go on stage?

Harry Styles changes Together Together Tour start times: What time does Harry Styles go on stage at Wembley?
Harry Styles Together Together Tour setlist: Every song in order

Harry Styles Tour Setlist: Every surprise song on the Together Together Tour so far

Love Island has brought in six new bombshells for Casa Amor

Meet the Love Island Casa Amor girls for 2026

Love Island bosses give Casa Amor girls top secret mission guaranteed to cause drama

Love Island teases 'messy' Casa Amor twist as secret challenge is revealed

Love Island host Maya Jama promo image and show logo.

What time is Love Island on tonight? Start and finish time revealed

Love Island boys say they 'manifested' bombshell Charleen for Seán

Love Island boys say they 'manifested' bombshell Charleen for Seán

Myles Smith 'My Mess, My Heart, My Life' Tour info

Myles Smith 'My Mess, My Heart, My Life' Tour - tickets, presale, venues & more

Casa Amor bombshell Charleen Murphy

Love Island's Charleen Murphy: Age, job, where she's from & her famous bestie

Love Island's Charleen Murphy has a song with a rapper

Love Island's Charleen's surprising music career revealed

Casa Amor bombshell Gabriel has left the villa

Love Island's Gabriel Garland: Age, job, height and why he left the villa

Love Island's Seán's famous ex drops major hint she's meant to arrive as a bombshell

Love Island's Seán's famous ex sparks Casa Amor bombshell speculation

Love Island's Tommy Murphy addressed being held responsible for Halle Brown's dumping.

Love Island's Tommy Murphy suggests Halle Brown is to blame for her own dumping

Off Campus co-stars Mika and Josh have been romantically linked

Are Off Campus actors Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston dating?

Love Island stars reveal marriage five years after engagement in beautiful wedding photos

Love Island stars reveal marriage five years after engagement in beautiful wedding photos

Love Island's Heart Rate Challenge returns to the TV show

Love Island 2026 Heart Rate Challenge results brings tension to the villa

Olivia Rodrigo Daisy Chain Fields ticket prices, presale codes, lineup and more

Olivia Rodrigo Daisy Chain Fields ticket prices, presale codes, lineup and more

Love Island star reveals engagement to football

Love Island star reveals engagement to professional footballer in adorable snaps

House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke Criticises Age Gap Between Her And Alicent's Kids

House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke criticises real-life age gap between her and Alicent's kids
House of the Dragon makes major change to Jacaerys' death from the book

House of the Dragon makes major change to Jacaerys' death from the book

More Movies & TV News

Love Island's Lorenzo's jaw dropped when Jasmine walked out for the heart rate challenge

Love Island's Heart Rate challenge has fans saying the same thing

Who dies in House of the Dragon season 3? Every death in episode 1 explained

Who dies in House of the Dragon season 3? Every death in episode 1 explained

Do Alicent and Aemond kiss in the House of the Dragon book?

House of the Dragon's Ewan Mitchell defends controversial scene that isn't in the book

Love Island 2026 Ope, Jasmine and George promo image.

Love Island 2026 heights: How tall are the islanders and who is the shortest?

Love Island 2026 cast promo image.

Love Island 2026 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians