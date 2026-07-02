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EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Tommy and Tina break silence on dating speculation

Love Island's Tommy and Tina address dating rumours. Picture: Capital

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island stars Tommy Murphy and Tina Rad have finally addressed whether or not they're dating.

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Love Island's Tommy Murphy and Tina Rad were sent packing at the same time and dumped from the villa together, but not as a couple.

However, just before they left they'd started flirting so fans have been dying to know if they're giving their connection a go on the outside, especially since they knew each other before the show.

Tina had a tough time in the villa after coupling up with Aidan Murphy, who very quickly revealed he was more interested in rekindling things with Yasmin Hadlow than getting to know her.

So, when it came to the infamous Heart Rate Challenge, Tina made her move on Tommy to let him know she was interested.

Tommy and Tina after leaving Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Are Love Island's Tommy and Tina dating?

After they left the villa, Tommy and Tina both came in to chat with Capital and we asked them if there was a romance blossoming between them.

Tommy shared: "Yeah, me and Tina, there's not much going on there. We had a kiss in the heart rate challenge, didn't we? She took me in for a bit of 'dungeon time', as the boys were calling it, [which is] when you got taken out onto the grass in front of the seats.

"I think if we were in [the villa] a little bit [longer], maybe we would have had a few chats, but I think on the outside things are a bit of a whirlwind for the moment."

As the pair have been spotted around London together he added: "I'm more of a babysitter to Tina at the moment, I think, kind of trailing around London."

Love Island's Tommy and Tina address dating speculation

Separately, Tina told us: "I probably won't date Tommy after this. I think he's more like my babysitter, but I like how he does everything for us."

So there you have it, not dating but they seem to be great friends!

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