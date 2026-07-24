Love Island's Tommy Stagg addresses 'secret girlfriend' rumours for the first time

Love Island's Tommy Stagg addresses 'secret girlfriend' rumours for the first time. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Tommy Stagg has now addresses rumours the has has a 'secret girlfriend' waiting for him outside of the villa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow thought she'd finally found her forever person in the last week of this series, as she and Casa Amor bombshell Tommy Stagg began exchanging 'I love yous'. But suddenly, something looks set to test their connection.

During Thursday night's episode (July 23), Maya Jama entered the villa for a brand new couples challenge which saw the Islanders answer questions in a faux podcast set up.

Maya gave each couple a question from fans and Tommy was quickly put on the spot as she asked: "Is it true that Tommy has a girlfriend waiting for him on the outside?"

Maya Jama quizzed Tommy Stagg on his 'secret girlfriend'. Picture: ITV

It's unclear where the rumours of Tommy's 'secret girlfriend' started, but appearing on Tyrique Hyde's live stream, one of Lorenzo Alessi's friends had alleged: "He had a girlfriend up until a few weeks before he went in the villa."

When Maya questioned Tommy, he then admitted that he did a girlfriend that he broke up with just weeks before he went on the show.

While Yasmin said he had mentioned coming out of a relationship recently she was definitely shocked, and Jasmine Müller later revealed that she didn't know it was as recent as just two weeks before the villa.

Tommy said: "I was previously in a relationship with someone. I said, yeah I told her I was basically doing this and yeah, we left it sweet basically."

When pressed on how long that was before he entered the villa, he said: "I would say like, it was quite recent, but like we'd split up maybe a few weeks before and then after I said that this, after finding out certain things, this is what I wanted to do."

Maya then asked Yasmin if she knew, to which she looked at Tommy and replied: "No, to be fair you have told me that you came out of a relationship quite quickly, like before coming in this. So I was aware of this."

Later on Jasmine turned to Kavan Murphy and said: "Apparently he broke up with his ex like two weeks before he came in here, and Yas just found out."

Read more Love Island news here: