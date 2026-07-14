Love Island's Tommy Stagg: Age, job, height, where he’s from and more

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Tommy. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island 2026's Tommy Stagg? From his age and job, to where he's from and his Instagram account, here's everything you need to know about the bombshell.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

From being a rumoured Love Island contestant to walking through the doors as a Casa Amor boy, islander Tommy Stagg hasn’t been shy about making his presence known.

Before making his grand entrance, Tommy was asked what he would bring to the villa, he confidently replied: "I want to bring spice and flavour. It’s Operation Get in the Villa and Get Who I Want."

When it comes to a relationship strategy Tommy likes to play it safe, he said: "I’m chill and a little bit nonchalant. I’d like the girls to gravitate towards me while I slowly gravitate towards them. And then when we catch that vibe, it's game time."

While we watch Tommy navigate villa life, here's everything you need to know about him including his age, job and where he's from.

Love Island's Tommy doesn't mind dealing with drama. . Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Tommy?

He is 23 years old, making him one of the youngest islanders in the villa.

Where is Love island's Tommy from?

The Casa Amor boy is from Essex.

What is Love Island's Tommy's job?

Tommy keeps busy working as an events owner and semi professional footballer at Witham Town as a centre forward.

In a TikTok video, Tommy reflected on the highs and lows of his football career after he was released from his long-term club, Colchester. The islander revealed that he "battled severe depression" and struggled to find a "purpose"

Despite the challenges, the experience helped him create his events business Paschahōuse and later return to football.

How tall is Love Island's Tommy?

He's 6 ft 1".

Love Island's Tommy goal is to find love. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Tommy looking for?

Before he joined the show, Tommy admitted he had his eyes on Jasmine Müller and Yasmin Hadlow. He revealed: "They’re both very attractive women, but I feel like Yasmin and I will vibe very well and bounce off each other.

"Whereas Jasmine will put me in my place a little bit, but I think I like that."

Is Love Island's Tommy on Instagram and TikTok?

Yes! His Instagram handle is: @tomstagg_

Over on TikTok his handle is: @tommystagg_

Read more Love Island news here: