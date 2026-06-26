Love Island's Tommy Murphy suggests Halle Brown is to blame for her own dumping

26 June 2026, 11:02

Love Island's Tommy Murphy addressed being held responsible for Halle Brown's dumping.
Love Island's Tommy Murphy addressed being held responsible for Halle Brown's dumping. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

After being dumped himself, Love Island's Tommy Murphy has addressed being held responsible for Halle Brown's controversial dumping.

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After leaving the Love Island villa in a brutal dumping, chosen by Ellie Chadwick and Lorenzo Alessi who were voted favourite boy and girl, Tommy Murphy has addressed the controversial dumping of bombshell Halle Brown a few days prior.

When she left the villa, Halle said she felt like she had been "done dirty" by Tommy when it came down to her being chosen to be dumped from the show. Now, Tommy has had his say and he isn't prepared to shoulder the responsibility.

As a pair, Tommy and Halle had been voted one of the least compatible couples, mainly due to Tommy's tendency to kiss other girls. However, when it came down to the final decision, Tommy was kept in the villa while Halle was sent home.

Love Island's Tina Rad and Tommy Murphy were dumped from the villa
Love Island's Tina Rad and Tommy Murphy were dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV

Speaking about how he and Halle hit it off, Tommy said in his exit Q&A: "When the girls walked in from the Sleepover, Halle was honestly one of the best girls in there, she had wicked chat.

"When she spoke to you, she was very close, very flirty, she had great energy."

However when asked if he'd reach out to Halle now he's left the villa, he said: "I think there could be a bit of bad blood between us, maybe on her behalf. I think she feels I’m responsible for her time being cut short."

When he was in the villa, Tommy had a row with Simba Kudiywa, who had argued he was partly to blame for Halle being dumped from the show. At the time Tommy disagreed, and now he's left the villa he is doubling down.

Love Island's Halle upset by the cast's decision to send her home
Love Island's Halle was upset by the cast's decision to send her home over Tommy. Picture: ITV

While Tommy admitted the reason they'd been voted least compatible was likely due to his actions, he blamed his cast mates for that and said it wasn't fair.

He said: "I genuinely believe Halle and I weren’t the least compatible couple in there. I think again that highlights that maybe my actions were responsible for putting us there, not the fact that we’re not compatible, which if I’m honest, I don’t think is right.

"It’s easy to blame me for the reason she’s going but all the people voting us for the least compatible, that was the reason we were stood up there in the first place."

He then suggested that Halle's decision to couple up with him in the first place was what put her there, saying: "Maybe she shouldn’t have picked me, maybe she should’ve picked someone else."

Love Island's Halle's emotional goodbye
Love Island's Halle had an emotional goodbye. Picture: ITV

Tommy explained: "Once it went down to the individual Islander’s choice, obviously I didn’t pick myself, I wanted to stay and was fighting my corner but it was down to the Islanders.

"That was nice to have all of the support of the boys, but obviously it was at her expense. Maybe she shouldn’t have picked me, maybe she should’ve picked someone else."

Although he didn't want to leave when Halle was dumped, Tommy said he felt him leaving in the most recent dumping was the right decision.

He said: "I think my time was up! I explored every option in there and left no stone unturned. Based on the current girls in there, there wasn’t really a connection there for me.

"The journey was great but ultimately it’s a place to find love so if there’s nothing in there in a romantic aspect you’re better off being outside."

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