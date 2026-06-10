Is Love Island bombshell Tommy related to Aidan and Kavan?

Love Island 2026 bombshell Tommy has the same surname as Islanders Aidan and Kavan. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island 2026 bombshell Tommy has the same surname as Islanders Aidan and Kavan, who are brothers. So, is he related to them too?

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Love Island 2026 just welcomed bombshell Tommy Murphy to the villa alongside Simba Kudyiwa, and he's got us all thinking... is this another bombshell with a family tie?

After she was fake dumped, Ellie Chadwick was taken on a date with bombshell Kavan Murphy, who happened to be the younger brother of fellow Islander Aidan Murphy. Fans were divided over Kavan's arrival as Ellie had been cracking on with Aidan just the day before.

Now, as Tommy enters the villa with the same surname and similar looks... we're wondering is this a third Murphy brother?

Brothers Aidan and Kavan are on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Is Love Island bombshell Tommy related to Aidan and Kavan?

As far as we know, no Tommy is not related to fellow Islanders Aidan and Kavan.

Aidan and Kavan do have another brother, but their mum revealed on Aftersun that he is engaged. Plus, Aidan and Kavan are from Kent while Tommy is from Newcastle.

We even checked if they follow each other on socials, and they don't so it doesn't look there is any relation there, just the same haircut and surname!

If you would tell me that this is the older brother to Aidan and Kavan I fear I would believe you at this point 💀#loveisland #loveislanduk https://t.co/WlzAeaOlqn — FloxChloexHalleStan (@troy4783) June 10, 2026

Ahead of the villa, Tommy has said he's looking for "just a genuinely nice girl", he added: "I’ve met all sorts of people, so my head could definitely be turned in different directions. Personality matters a lot to me too."

And on what he isn't looking for, he's said: "I don’t like fake people or bad attitudes. I’m really close with my family, so I appreciate someone who values that too.

"Obviously everyone has different family situations, but I like people who are respectful, kind, and just generally nice to be around. I wouldn’t want someone coming in trying to bring people down or create negativity for no reason."

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

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