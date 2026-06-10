Love Island's Tommy Murphy: Age, job, height, where he's from and more

10 June 2026, 21:00

Love Island bombshell Tommy Murphy's promo image and pictured posing.
Tommy Murphy is joining the cast of Love Island 2026. Picture: ITV & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Who is Love Island bombshell Tommy Murphy? From his Instagram account to where he's from, here's everything you need to know about the bombshell.

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Things in the Love Island villa are hotted than ever after Tommy Murphy arrived ready to turn a few of the girls' heads.

Having been in two relationships before, Tommy admitted that he's a "bit cautious" and will likely play it safe when he first enters the villa, but once he's settled he'll "shoot his shot". He said: "I’m not going to shy away from going after someone I like."

The bombshell is unfazed by the competition and even likes it, Tommy revealed: "I think competition makes things more exciting. You wouldn’t want it to be too easy."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Tommy from how old he is, where he's from and what his type is...

Love Island's Tommy Murphy pictured posing.
Love Island's Tommy admitted completion makes things exciting. . Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Tommy?

Like Lorenzo Alessi, Tommy is 28 years old, making him one of the oldest Islanders in the villa.

Where is Love Island's Tommy from?

Tommy is from Newcastle, a city in north east England.

What is Tommy from Love Island's job?

He works as a builder. When he isn’t on a building site, you can find him modelling just like Samraj Toor, who is also a model.

How tall is Love Island's Tommy?

The Love Islander and model is 5 feet 11 inches according to his model profile.

Is Love Island bombshell Tommy related to Aidan and Kavan?

They may have the same surname, but as far as we know, Tommy is not related to fellow Islanders Aidan Murphy and Kavan Murphy.

Love Island's Tommy Murphy pictured posing.
Love island's Tommy revealed he has a mental block when it comes to relationships. Picture: Instagram

What is Love Island's Tommy looking for on Love Island?

Talking about his 'type on paper, Tommy said: "Just a genuinely nice girl. I’ve met all sorts of people, so my head could definitely be turned in different directions. Personality matters a lot to me too."

Being really close with his family, Tommy would like someone who shares similar values and is generally nice to be around.

Does Love Island's Tommy have an ex-wife?

No he doesn't. Rumours began circulating that Tommy had been previously married after photos of him and an unknown lady were taken together on what appeared to be their wedding day.

However it turns out Tommy, who also works as a model, was taking part taking part in a photoshoot for a wedding venue.

Love Island's Tommy Murphy pictured posing with a model in a wedding dress.
Love Island's Tommy was rumoured to have been previously married. Picture: Instagram

Is Love Island's Tommy on Instagram?

Yes he is! You can follow him here @tommyrmurphy. Before making his bombshell entrance, he had just over 4,000 followers.

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