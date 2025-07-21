Are Love Island's Tommy and Lucy still together?

Are Love Island's Tommy and Lucy still together? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island's Tommy and Lucy were stunned after their dumping by fellow islanders, but has their relationship lasted on the outside or have they called it quits?

Islanders Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn were left shocked, after being dumped from the Love Island villa, by Shakira Khan and Ty Isherwood.

Following a public vote, Shakira & Ty were crowned 'most compatible couple', which left them a heavy decision of sending one of the three vulnerable couples home. Ultimately, they chose Tommy and Lucy - leaving the rest of the villa stunned.

The couple, who first connected during Casa Amor, were clearly blindsided by the decision, as Tommy said: "Why are you voting out one of the strongest couples in the villa?"

He continued: "The minute Shakira got up. I knew she was going to do something to get people talking."

So, now they're out of the villa, has their romance ended or are they still going strong? Here's what we know.

Tommy and Lucy after being dumped from the villa. Picture: ITV

Are Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn still together?

Despite speculation the pair had split - sparked by Tommy who failed to mention Lucy in a TikTok video reflecting on his time in the villa - the pair proved a united front on Love Island: Aftersun.

On the show, Tommy opened up about his connection with Lucy, admitting it was her bubbly energy that he found himself attracted to. "We just bounced off each other really easily," he said.

This chemistry seems to have continued outside the villa. As since regaining access to their phones, both have been sharing sweet snaps of them together on social media. In one Instagram post, Lucy shared a photo of herself with Tommy, captioned: "Most amazing time at @loveisland afternoon with my guys💋💋".

Tommy and Lucy pose together before Love Island: Aftersun. Picture: Instagram

After their unexpected dumping from the villa, Tommy shared that he was "happy" to have left with Lucy, while Lucy, whose time in the villa was brief but memorable, described the exit as a "win-win", having had her eyes set on Tommy before entering Casa Amor.

Now free to continue their romance post-villa, Tommy admitted he was initially frustrated by how things ended, believing they had "deserved more of a journey". Still he found comfort being back home amongst friends and family again and seeing how things go with Lucy.

Lucy sets the record straight about voicenote

