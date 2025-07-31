Why Love Island's Tommy and Lucy split explained

31 July 2025, 12:41

Why Love Island's Tommy and Lucy split explained
Why Love Island's Tommy and Lucy split explained. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn have reportedly split after leaving the villa together.

Following news that dumped islanders Boris Vidovic and Emma Munro split days after leaving the show, Tommy Bradley and Lucy Quinn have now reportedly split after putting on a united front on Love Island Aftersun.

The pair connected during Casa Amor in series 12 and because they coupled up, Tommy's villa ex Emily Moran was savagely dumped from the island. But soon after Tommy and Lucy found themselves among the least favourite couples in the villa and when the power was given to Shakira Khan and Ty Isherwood to dump a couple, they were chosen and left the villa together.

Fans were quick to speculate that they would split as soon as Tommy found out about a controversial viral voice note that Lucy had sent before entering the villa. However Tommy said he felt it had been "blown out of proportion" and defended Lucy's comments.

So, why did they ultimately split? Here's what we know...

Maya Jama quizzed Lucy over the voice note
Maya Jama quizzed Lucy over the voice note. Picture: ITV

Why did Lucy and Tommy split?

The tabloids have confirmed the split but there has been no comment from either Tommy or Lucy on the reason why they split.

In a recent podcast chat, Tommy revealed that Lucy had gone back to Liverpool and said that he was arranging to go up to visit him but added that "it's early days".

However Tommy recently sparked rumours that he and Emily from the show were back on after she posted a TikTok with him using a sound saying "daddy's home" over it.

Fans were quick to jump in the comments saying things like, "get back together immediately" and "this needs to happen". The pair have not addressed rumours that they're dating.

Tommy and Lucy stand at the firepit after recoupling
Tommy and Lucy after recoupling. Picture: ITV

Lucy posted a TikTok which has fans convinced she's confirmed the split from Tommy as she lip synced to the monologue: "I always tell the girls, never take it seriously. If you never take it seriously, you never get hurt.

"And if you never get hurt, you always have fun."

One viewer asked, "Where is Tommy?" under the video and people replied suspecting that they'd split.

Prior to the villa, Lucy sent a voice note to a now ex pal saying: "I told them [Love Island producers], I said, Tommy, I want Tommy. I feel like if I'm with Tommy I feel like I'll get all the way to the end."

Explaining the comments on Aftersun, she said: "Yes so with the Tommy situation I was just saying like, obviously he's a very nice boy and like that's why I wanted to get to know him."

She went on: "I did say like, 'Till the end', but [that] weren't the final. I meant like the end result, meaning like I'd like to be with him in the future, someone with really good morals and stuff like that."

We'll update this page as soon as Tommy and/or Lucy comment on the break up.

